Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Biden's tax deception, the 'Butcher of Tehran,' and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Why was Merrick Garland prepping for a possible shoot-out? Video

Sean Hannity: Why was Merrick Garland prepping for a possible shoot-out?

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home over a document dispute and the NY v. Trump case on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host shreds the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home over a document dispute and the NY v. Trump case. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – If Trump outlines his national security team now, he will lock in millions of votes in the Fall. Continue reading…

JON VOIGHT – How I came to portray an ex-KGB agent in 'Reagan'. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Mariannette Miller-Meeks 'missed an opportunity' to grill COVID era official on the lives ruined. Continue reading…

‘BUTCHER OF TEHRAN’ – I was an Iranian political prisoner. I know how horrible it was when Biden honored Iran president. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor showcases how VP Kamala Harris dropped the F-bomb and more blunders from President Biden. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: More commencement calamities Video

CAMPUS CHAOS – Make college commencements boring again. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S TAX DECEPTION – One more thing our president gets wrong. Continue reading…

BEN CARSON – America is in a battle and this is the enemy that's being ignored. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.24.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.