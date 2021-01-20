Leslie Marshall: Biden's first 100 days – here's the bipartisan, united effort the nation can expect

After all the drama, including denying the validity of a free and fair election with zero evidence of widespread voter fraud and even an insurgent uprising at our Capitol that resulted in five deaths, Joe Biden can finally be called President Biden.

I have read various posts about this, from those on the left who are elated not only that a Democrat is back in the White House but also that the party has majorities in both the House and the Senate, to those on the right who are saddened or even afraid of what a Biden presidency means for them and for this nation.

As a Democrat who prides herself on being a centrist and a moderate, more in line with the majority of Democratic voters and members of the House and the Senate, as well as our new president, I am confident that better days are ahead.

And I say this not just as a Democrat whose party won, but as a realist looking at what can and must be done going forward in our nation. Here are six things I believe we can expect in Biden’s first 100 days in office:

Putting the American people first

Whether it’s the fight against COVID-19, which means getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible and getting children back to school and people back to work, I believe Joe Biden will fight with "all his soul," as he said at today’s Inauguration, for the American people.

Displaying humility and decorum

Gone are the days of a president personally attacking someone and taking so much time on Twitter. Biden’s tone during the inauguration – truly presidential with decorum and humility – is something that’s been absent for the past four years and something we will hear a lot more of.

Working in a bipartisan manner

Joe Biden has been in Washington, D.C., a long time. A former senator and vice president, he knows a lot of the Republicans in both the House and the Senate. Liked and respected by most of them, he will be able to reach across the aisle and work with them to get things done. Already 17 freshman GOP members of Congress have sent Biden a letter vowing to work together. Some of the signers voted for one or both challenges to certify his election to the presidency.

Assuring the U.S. rejoins the international community

For the past four years, the United States has been further isolated, whether from backing out of the Iran nuclear deal or the Paris climate agreement or the World Health Organization. "America’s back," as Biden once exclaimed, and the U.S. will rejoin the international community on Iran, climate change and the fight against COVID-19.

Believing in science

When it comes to the fights against COVID-19 and climate change, Joe Biden will not make the issues political. He is already assembling a team of experts for both that will help guide him and his administration to put COVID-19 behind us and ensure we leave our planet cleaner for our children and our grandchildren.

Making us feel safer

Joe Biden will not ban anyone or make anyone feel unsafe in the United States. Whether they’re Mexican, Muslim, LGBTQ, an undocumented worker, a DACA recipient who has spent years living in limbo or a refugee fleeing violence and extreme economic hardship in their own country, the legislation he proposes will address their plight and their fears.

Despite all the doom and gloom and fears of socialism or communism coming from the right, I think we can all agree that President Joe Biden’s desires – to get us all quickly vaccinated, to get our children back to school and our people back to work, to pay essential workers more, to encourage us to build and buy American, to reunite families, to increase tolerance toward immigrants and the LGBTQ community, to push for cleaner air – aren’t just part of a left-leaning political agenda. They’re part of a human agenda.

