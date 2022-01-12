Biden and Dems' devotion to hopeless policies is like watching 'Groundhog Day' without the fun

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tuesday’s spectacle in Atlanta was one more example of the politics of failure and futility in which President Joe Biden and the Democrats find themselves trapped.

Watching Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a lot like watching Bill Murray’s film "Groundhog Day." Each day, they wake up having forgotten the previous day’s frustrations and failures and repeat whatever hopeless strategy they have stubbornly adopted. (Although Murray’s movie is actually fun to watch.)

Biden’s performance in Atlanta Tuesday, pretending to fight for a hopeless, unpopular voting reform bill, was one more example of the Democrat leadership’s commitment to hopeless policies the American people have repudiated.

The futility of the Biden-Harris trip to Atlanta was highlighted by Stacey Abrams’ refusal to show up. Of course, if you intend to run for Governor of Georgia, standing next to the politicians identified with costing Atlanta the All-Star Game last summer would not be smart, and Abrams is incredibly smart politically.

Furthermore, given the polling results for Biden and Harris in Georgia, being identified with them hurts a potential governor’s race – and Abrams has laser focus on becoming governor as a key step toward running for president. She wants to be president not stand next to a failing president.

Wednesday morning’s 7% inflation rate (the highest since 1982 when it was 7.1 percent) is a further vindication of the Abrams strategy of avoiding the photo op with the decaying administration. If your administration is hurting every American with higher prices, you may not be the right symbol for the 2022 elections. Thus, Biden and Harris will have more and more no shows.

Josh Krashauer captured the Biden decay in his new column in National Journal:

"With Biden unrealistically raising expectations to supporters only to face an inevitable political reality, it creates a worst-case situation for Democrats. They’re dispiriting their base by making promises they can’t keep, creating the prospect that their own voters will stay home for the midterms. Several civil rights leaders skipped Biden’s speech, resigned to the fact that the White House’s rhetoric isn’t leading to results. Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist running for Georgia’s governorship, also didn’t attend the event, citing a scheduling conflict. "

Choosing to fight over an unpopular voting bill is an odd fixation for the Biden-Harris-Schumer-Pelosi Team, but the left will not let them back off this clearly losing proposition. Consider the decisive rejection of the bill by the American people as reported by the Honest Elections Project Action from recent polling. Among the American public, "81% supported voter ID laws, and that included 77% of African American voters. Some 67% of Democrats support voter ID laws."

In a free society, it is tough to sell something 81 percent of people oppose.

The Democrats’ ideological commitment to continue focusing on fights for radical ideas (making elections less secure is an example) simply further weakens them at a time when the larger reality is moving steadily against them.

And thus, 2022 begins as a crumbling Democrat Party has more retirements and worse poll numbers.

For additional Gingrich’s commentary, visit Gingrich360.com.