Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Biden's border disaster, CNN's Trump town hall, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Hannity: This did not go well for CNN Video

Hannity: This did not go well for CNN

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to former President Donald Trump's town hall with CNN on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to former President Donald Trump's town hall with CNN. Continue reading…

CHAD WOLF – Ending Title 42 proves Biden’s border disaster could have been avoided. Continue reading…

GREEN DREAMING – This is the dangerous key to Biden's green new deal goals. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – CNN complained that Trump talked about the past after it asked him about the past. Continue reading…

CORRUPTION – The walls are closing in on the Biden family. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden’s mind was in a ‘holding pattern’ with no room to ‘land’. Continue watching…

Biden’s mind was in a ‘holding pattern’ with no room to ‘land’: Raymond Arroyo Video

CODDLING MINDS – This ideology is a cancer spreading through American schools. Continue reading…

BACK THE BLUE – Each year we honor our fallen law enforcement officers during National Police Week. Continue reading…

SOS – We must save our schools to save our children from crime epidemic. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.12.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.