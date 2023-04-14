Biden's bizarro world, Dylan Mulvaney's gender insanity cult, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host gives his take on the leak of classified government documents. Continue reading…

THE END IS NEAR – This is the beginning of the end of Putin in Ukraine. Continue reading…

ANTI-CATHOLIC ATTACK – ‘Devout Catholic’ Biden’s shocking attack on priests for vets. Continue reading…

FIRED FOR BEING FAITHFUL – The Post Office fired me for honoring the Lord's Day. Supreme Court must make this right. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S BIZARRO WORLD – American businesses under attack. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Dalai Lama issues apology after strange comments go viral. Continue watching…

SENATOR AND GENERAL – The crazy idea to abandon Ukraine for China. Continue reading…

MAKE AMERICA CALIFORNIA? – California is not the moral compass for the rest of the nation. Continue reading…

GENDER INSANITY CULT – Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light reveal this shocking truth. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…