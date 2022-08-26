Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter
Published

Biden's Afghanistan fiasco, cash for votes, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tucker Carlson: Democrats alerted us the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't properly tested Video

Tucker Carlson: Democrats alerted us the COVID-19 vaccine wasn't properly tested

Fox News host Tucker Carlson weighs in on Democrats criticizing former President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 vaccine on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host weighs in on Democrats criticizing former President Donald Trump over the COVID-19 vaccine. Continue reading…

HANDOUT – Biden's student loan plan is a lawless power grab designed to buy votes. Continue reading…

AFGHANISTAN FIASCO – America's enemies were emboldened by Biden's Afghanistan disaster. Continue reading…

BRIAN KILMEADE – President Biden's student loan handout is 'cash for votes'. Continue reading…

20 YEARS LATER – Afghanistan withdrawal remains the correct choice. Continue reading…

PARENTS' RIGHTS – I’m a mom, and can’t stay silent about what is happening in our schools. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – The latest on Hillary Clinton's new Apple TV special and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell supporting a carjacker in court. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Hillary Clinton's 'Gutsy' TV show? Video

‘PACK THE COURT’ – Founding Fathers already rejected attacks on Constitution. Continue reading…

ARMY OF AGENTS – Taxpayers should brace for more audits of taxpayers of all income levels. Continue reading…

FARMS GO RED Congress must pass our bill to stop the purchase of American farmland by China. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Panderer and Thief. Check out all of our political cartoons…

Panderer and Thief 08.26.22

Panderer and Thief 08.26.22

This article was written by Fox News staff.