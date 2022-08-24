I’m a mom, and can’t stay silent about what is happening in our schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

I am Carol Beth Litkouhi. I attended the Rochester, Michigan, Community Schools from kindergarten through high school graduation. I am a parent of two elementary aged kids in the district and a former public school teacher.

So far, my kids have had a meaningful education, largely due to their talented teachers and the relationship we’ve had with them. Before I started attending school board meetings, I was wholly satisfied with the district and never realized that the administration’s policies and actions required better oversight. I can relate to any parents who might still be unaware, fully trusting in our district’s excellent reputation. However, I’ve learned that we must not take our past success for granted; we must work to preserve it.

I learned that our administrators participated over the last couple years in retaliation against parents with dissenting views. In depositions from a recent lawsuit, administrators admitted to using taxpayer dollars to pay employees to gather annotated screenshots of dissenting parents' social media posts, compiling information about their kids and where they work. They bullied parents with baseless cease and desist letters and contacted law enforcement. They even complained about parents to their employers, causing one mom to lose her job just because she voiced her concerns in a civil, respectful tone.

In addition, administrators refused to share class curriculum with parents and seemed willing to violate both federal and state Freedom of Information Acts by denying that public records exist or charging thousands to millions of dollars for information.

Rochester Community Schools administrators also removed some advanced language arts classes without a formal vote from the Board of Education, and against parents’ and students’ wishes. In addition, parents have discovered several examples of politically slanted professional development trainings and instructional materials. These and other concerns are worth serious discussion and investigation, but unfortunately, our current Board remains silent and complacent. We don’t see public debate. We don’t see them discuss questions from our community. We don’t see oversight of the administration. The current Board fails to provide the needed checks and balances to protect the interests of taxpayers and parents.

Many of the District’s problems, lawsuits, and divisions could be prevented or improved if leaders used courage, communication and common sense. We need to put our kids first, respect parents, support teachers, and refocus on academic excellence. We should embrace a diversity of views and equal opportunity for all, ensuring that schools are fair, balanced, age-appropriate, and free of political influence. We should be transparent and forthcoming about what is being taught to students, how funds are spent, and what policies and procedures are followed. The Board, as representatives of the people, should engage in respectful dialogue with our community and earnestly try to answer questions. All citizens should be able to speak and discuss ideas freely, without fear of retaliation or censorship.

I know that many problems we face in Rochester’s public schools are not unique to our district. Deceptive ideas and political agendas have been threatening public school systems across the nation, prompting many parents to pull their kids out to homeschool or enroll in private or charter schools.

Certainly, every family should choose the best schooling option for their own children. However, it is important to remember that public education is supposed to be the bedrock of equal opportunity, and not everyone has the means to choose other options.

What is taught in public schools has great implications for our society at large. We must support and maintain a fair and balanced institution. We must save the public schools! Historically, Rochester Community Schools has been a shining success story. I’m personally invested in restoring them, for the sake of my own children!

This fall, the school board election might get contentious. I am a parent and a teacher who loves this community. I am not a politician, but I am willing to listen to parents, teachers, students, and taxpayers. I never thought I would find myself running for school board; yet I feel compelled now to step up. We need a change in school board members this year. We need principled candidates who are invested in restoring and improving our public schools in Rochester for the sake of our kids and community.

Everything we do should be for our kids, and that means remembering that parents should be partners in the process.