As Dems look forward to 2020, they shouldn't underestimate Trump's political power and the GOP machine

The election victory of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in Mississippi on Tuesday was a triumph for Republicans and for President Trump, increasing the GOP majority in the 100-member Senate from the current 51 seats to 53 seats.

In most midterm elections, the party of the president loses Senate seats. In fact, in the last 80 years, the party that holds the White House has only picked up 10 Senate seats combined. The fact that two of those seats – 20 percent of the total pickups – were won this year is extraordinary, and is a clear vote of confidence in President Trump and a Senate with a GOP majority.

Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to her seat in the spring when Republican Sen. Thad Cochran retired due to poor health, defeated Democrat Mike Espy on Tuesday with 54 percent of the vote to Espy’s 46 percent. Espy is a former U.S. House member from Mississippi and headed the Agriculture Department in President Clinton’s Cabinet.

Hyde-Smith campaigned as a strong supporter of President Trump. The president spoke at two huge rallies in in Mississippi Monday to seal the deal for her victory.

The Republican National Committee made more than 2.2 million voter contacts and mobilized 100 paid staffers on behalf of Hyde-Smith’s campaign.

Nationwide, the RNC contacted more than 80 million voters for this year’s midterm elections. The committee deployed 550 staffers across 29 states, along with 25,000 top-tier volunteers – it largest investment in any election cycle.

In addition to campaigning for Hyde-Smith, President Trump served as the ultimate closer for other Republican Senate candidates, bringing home victories in Tennessee, Texas, Florida, Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota – all states where the Republican nominee once faced a deficit but was put over the top after a Trump rally and endorsement.

In Tennessee, for example, Republican Sen.-elect Marsha Blackburn pulled off a double-digit victory after a Trump rally reversed a one-time double-digit deficit in the polls.

Similarly, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz held his seat in Texas after a massive Trump rally with 100,000 RSVPs changed the trajectory of the race and secured the loss of left-wing superstar and prolific fundraiser Democrat Beto O’Rourke.

In Florida, Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis and Sen.-elect Rick Scott both consistently trailed in the polls, but after several Trump rallies in the Sunshine State both Republicans pulled off upset victories.

And both DeSantis and Scott made gains among minority communities. For his part, DeSantis won 18 percent of African-American women “who unexpectedly chose him over the black Democratic candidate, Andrew Gillum,” the Wall Street Journal noted.

Both DeSantis and Scott pulled in approximately 45 percent of the Hispanic vote – a double-digit gain for Republicans and a trend that should be worrisome for Democrats.

In Missouri and Indiana, where opinion polls in Senate races shifted back and forth between incumbent Democrats and challenging Republicans, three rallies from President Trump in each state cemented key victories for Republican challengers Josh Hawley and Joe Donnelly.

Finally, in North Dakota, Republican Senate nominee Kevin Cramer delivered an 11-point victory, largely by aligning himself closely with President Trump and his agenda.

The mainstream media and the left have spent ample time focusing on the Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in a 38-seat pick-up so far, with three races still undecided.

However, from the time President Obama was first elected in 2008 through the 2014 midterm elections, Democrats lost 69 House seats and 13 Senate seats – a considerably worse record.

Hyde-Smith’s win was yet another tale of President Trump closing a tightening race. The president’s final two-rally push Monday proved to be an unstoppable tailwind behind Hyde-Smith, making her the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Mississippi.

As Democrats look forward to 2020, they ought to take note of President Trump’s political power and the GOP machine working alongside him. The political power of our president is undeniable and quantifiable, as evidenced in Mississippi and in U.S. Senate races nationwide.

If President Trump’s efforts managed to defy historic odds in the Senate during the midterms, imagine the strong positive response from voters across the country when his name is actually on the ballot in two short years.