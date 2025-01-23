ANDREW GRUEL: Why your New Year’s resolution health goals fail, and how to fix it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a familiar cycle – we set ambitious New Year’s resolutions, only to find ourselves falling short a few weeks later.

If this sounds like your experience, you’re not the only one. I've been there, too, and I know how frustrating it can be.

Inevitably, most of our New Year’s goals revolve around food and fitness. The vision of a fitter, healthier version of ourselves in the mirror is a powerful motivator. We’re confident that by the year’s end, we’ll have that six-pack and be in the best shape of our lives.

… Until the rubber meets the road.

As the days pass, motivation slowly fades, and within months, most of us are back to eating fast food and stacking up cheat days until we are deep in nutritional debt. Sure, it was nice to fantasize about eating better, but actually achieving that goal… well, that’s a different matter. Before we know it, we’re bidding adieu to our dreams of a six-pack and settling for another pizza and Coke.

Perhaps you're already feeling frustrated about your 2025 goals. If so, you're far from alone. Data shows that 23% of people will quit their goals within the first week, while only 8% last more than a month.

But remember, you're not a statistic. You have the power to change your habits and achieve your goals.

As Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes his place in the Trump administration as health secretary, many Americans are paying closer attention to their diets and the artificial, processed foods we pump into our bodies. We’d love to come alongside RFK and purge our pantries of these unnatural ingredients – but how? Bad food is so ubiquitous that it seems impossible to truly "eat clean."

I've discovered that the key to making your food and fitness goals last more than a week is turning them into fun family projects. Don’t try to do it alone (trust me, it’s much harder that way). Bring your whole family along – get everyone excited about eating healthier – and watch as your results improve (and your waistline shrinks)!

Of course, this raises the million-dollar question: how can we make eating healthy and engaging for the family?

One of the most common myths about dieting is that healthy foods are boring and expensive. But it definitely does not have to be that way.

Cooking your own food does not mean you have to buy bland "healthy ingredients" – it's not a study in barley and wheatgrass. Instead, using real ingredients cuts out enough of the processed junk that makes us unhealthy – things like seed oils, added sugars, trans fats, preservatives, food dyes, excess sodium, and so on. Simply taking this crucial first step will set you on the path to food freedom.

You might be asking yourself: what does that have to do with cooking with my family? Well, as I proved in my recent cookbook, it is possible to make fun, family meals that are also good for you. (My wife and kids helped curate each recipe that appeared in my cookbook, and they loved them all!)

The problem is that too many Americans are too busy to prepare meals with their families. Grabbing a quick bite from the drive-thru or tossing a premade casserole into the oven has become much more convenient. Unfortunately, these kinds of meals – chock-full of the fake foods RJK seeks to eliminate – are the most damaging to our health.

Last year, nearly 80% of Americans reported feeling too tired to cook dinner at least once per week. Additionally, one-fifth claimed they fell asleep while making their food! Our fast-paced lives have robbed us of more than just healthy diets; they have also drained us of valuable family time.

Americans eat a lot; we don’t cook enough. How many of our health and relationship problems would be solved if only we took the time to prepare and enjoy quality dishes together rather than warming up microwavable dinners and going our separate ways for lonely, isolated mealtimes? Cooking and eating together as a family promotes healthier eating habits, strengthens family bonds, and creates lasting memories.

It’s time to get American families back into the kitchen. As we seek to solidify our goals for the new year and RFK prepares to launch his crusade against corrupt food manufacturers, there’s never been a better time to bring the whole family along for a journey into food freedom. That’s one goal you don’t have to fail!