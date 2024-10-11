Expand / Collapse search
America's crime crisis isn't over, Howard Stern's transformation, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is running the fakest, phoniest campaign Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris is running the fakest, phoniest campaign

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the media's cover up of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host calls out the media's cover up of Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – As hurricanes pummel, Harris stumbles. Continue reading…

KELLYANNE CONWAY – Trump vs. Harris: Don't rule out a 'narrow landslide'. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Howard Stern's transformation is based mainly on a delusional hatred for Trump. Continue reading…

WE HAVE THE RECEIPTS – Kamala Harris claims she supports small business. She doesn't. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says celebs can’t resist getting political. Continue watching…

'Friday Follies': Celebs can’t resist getting political Video

XX – Here's how you can celebrate Real Women's Day. Continue reading…

MIKE POMPEO – America First energy strategy starts with this safe, clean and reliable resource. Continue reading…

THE HIDDEN TRUTH –America's crime crisis isn't over. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

