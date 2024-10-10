SEAN HANNITY: Kamala Harris has never been challenged one time by the state-run media mob

Fox News host Sean Hannity accuses Vice President Kamala Harris of running a phony campaign Thursday on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Kamala is running the fakest, phoniest campaign in the history of presidential politics. She didn't receive a single primary vote. You need to remember that. She avoids talking about all her stated radical, extreme positions and beliefs. She hides behind anonymous staffers.

We don't know who they are. They tell us that almost all of her stated opinions have changed over the past few years, but she's never been challenged one time by the state-run media mob on any of them. She is almost completely unable to speak coherently without a teleprompter.

