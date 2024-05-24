Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

American energy is essential to global security, but Biden undermines us at every turn

Biden is empowering our adversaries by opposing US energy and restricting Liquid Natural Gas exports

Michael R. Pompeo By Michael R. Pompeo Fox News
Published
close
Dem lawmakers wage war on Big Oil while Trump promises energy independence Video

Dem lawmakers wage war on Big Oil while Trump promises energy independence

American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to comment on the American energy industry before the November election.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Around the world, America is in retreat. Recognizing weakness, our enemies are emboldened and taking advantage of the vacuum of leadership in the Oval Office. The Russia-China-Iran axis seeks to undermine U.S.-led alliances and weaken American security. These regimes seek to collapse the confidence of societies that value freedom and national self-determination.  

Ukraine is in a fight for its survival against an expansionist Russia that despises the West. China has clear goals of achieving technological supremacy over the West in artificial intelligence and other areas. Iran directly attacks Israel, and its proxies attack the United States and threaten global shipping.  

I was glad to see Congress approve critical military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. However, charting a true course for American peace and security requires more than just military aid and preparedness: America’s strength abroad begins at home. And an essential component of that is energy.  

AOC CLAIMS TRUMP'S RE-ELECTION WOULD MEAN HIGHER GAS PRICES AS FUEL COSTS HIT RECORD HIGH UNDER BIDEN

Instead of supporting our economy and allies with domestic energy, the Biden administration is empowering America’s adversaries by stopping the future export of American liquefied natural gas (LNG).  

The Asia Vision LNG carrier ship sits docked at the Cheniere Energy Inc. terminal in this aerial photograph taken over Sabine Pass, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Cheniere said in a statement last month. Cheniere Energy Inc. expects to ship the first cargo of liquefied natural gas on Wednesday to Brazil with another tanker to be loaded a few days later, marking the historic start of U.S. shale exports and sending its shares up the most in more than a month. Photographer: Lindsey Janies/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is fighting against American energy, especially Liquid Natural Gas. FILE: The Asia Vision LNG carrier ship sits docked at the Cheniere Energy Inc. terminal in this aerial photograph taken over Sabine Pass, Texas, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016.  (Lindsey Janies/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When viable, shovel-ready projects, such as CP2 LNG in Louisiana, are needlessly being delayed by the administration’s illegal export moratorium, our adversaries cash in. For Russia alone, this will be a stimulus to the tune of billions of dollars to line Russian President Vladimir Putin’s pockets. By the same token, Iran will use the financial boost to undermine Israel and the United States.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

While President Joe Biden delivers an energy victory to Putin by hamstringing U.S. exporters, he is also helping Beijing gain ground in the race for superiority in artificial intelligence, or AI. As the Wall Street Journal recently reported, America does not have enough energy to power planned investments in advanced manufacturing, cloud computing and AI. While the Biden administration touts these investments, its anti-energy policies set them up for failure. 

Biden’s LNG export ban is just one example of recent attacks on American energy. There are plenty more. Consider his EPA’s revival of the failed Obama Clean Power Plan, a disastrous climate-change policy designed to close power plants that run 24-hours, 7-days a week, —threatening blackouts across the country.  

Or Biden’s nomination of climate extremist Judy Chang, who will move the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the agency responsible for approving major energy projects, to the far-left.  

Natural gas business ‘incredibly difficult’ to operate under Biden: Toby Rice Video

Meanwhile, Biden ally and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has killed any hope this year for reforming America’s broken permitting process, which could have created thousands of jobs and expanded American energy production.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Does anyone really believe that Russia, China, or Iran will temper their ambitions over Biden’s ill-advised concerns for the climate? Of course not. They will view Biden’s self-destructive policies as an opportunity to exploit America’s economic malaise and retreat from global energy markets.  

A strong American president would encourage American LNG exporters and leverage our energy resources to help the United States prevail over our adversaries and remove obstacles to domestic energy generation needed to meet the AI moment. Unfortunately, the current administration refuses to do either. It’s well past time for Biden to end his disastrous policies, unleash America’s innovators, and put Russia, China and Iran out of business.  

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL POMPEO

Mike Pompeo served in the Trump administration as the sixth director of the Central Intelligence Agency and the 70th U.S. secretary of state. He previously represented Kansas’ 4th Congressional District.