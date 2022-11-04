America's school choice moment, choosing fuel or food, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host reacts to claims from the left that democracy is at stake in the midterm elections. Continue reading…

DON'T MISS THIS MOMENT – America's school choice moment can't be missed at midterm elections. Continue reading…

TAKE ME TO ‘CHURCH’ – GOP needs new ‘Church Committee’ to hold FBI, Justice Department accountable. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Mainstream media's midterm coverage is a form of 'meddling' in our elections. Continue reading…

FUEL OR FOOD? – Thanks to Biden, one in six U.S. homes must make tough choices as winter nears. Continue reading…

BERNIE SANDERS – Our economic crisis isn’t inflation, it’s corporate greed. Continue reading…

LAURA AND SEAN – Take a look back at some of the best handoff moments between hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham. Continue watching…

CLINTON'S CONTEMPT – Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors. Continue reading…

STEVE MOORE – These seven midterm ballot questions could change the country. Continue reading…

ABORTION AWAKENING – Horrific NPR abortion audio shows Americans how terrible procedure and NPR truly are. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Grim Political Tales. Check out all of our political cartoons…