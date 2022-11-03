Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it is all said and done, maybe Hillary Clinton would rather throw away the chances of Democrats in national elections than hide her "I’m better than you" contempt for working-class Americans.

Back in September of 2016 when she was declared a "lock" to win the presidency by countless "experts," she then infamously decided to sabotage her own campaign by calling then New York City businessman Donald Trump supporters a "Basket of Deplorables."

At an elite-Democratic fundraiser, Ms. Clinton said in part: "You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?"

HILLARY CLINTON QUESTIONS WHETHER VOTERS 'REALLY UNDERSTAND' WHAT’S AT STAKE IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS

As the New York Times and others reported, that insult quite tellingly elicited gales of laughter from the New York liberal elites sitting before her. But, what many people tend to forget, is that Clinton instantly doubled down on that smear of working-class Americans by adding to her "deplorable" line by describing what was in that basket: "The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it."

Not surprisingly, Republicans across the country instantly pounced on Clinton’s slander of tens of millions of American voters by pointing out that she was grossly out of touch with the economically devastated electorate.

As word of the insult spread like wildfire across the nation, Donald Trump’s then-running-mate Mike Pence, was only too happy to point out the error of her ways to Clinton.

Said Pence in part: "The truth of the matter is that the men and women who support Donald Trump’s campaign are hard-working Americans, farmers, coal miners, teachers, veterans, members of our law enforcement community, members of every class of this country, who know that we can make America great again. Let me just say, from the bottom of my heart, Hillary, they are not a basket of anything. They are Americans and they deserve your respect."

HILLARY CLINTON ROASTED FOR LATEST 'BASKET OF DEPLORABLES' MOMENT: HER EGO IS 'PREPOSTEROUS'

Many people have come to believe that Hillary Clinton’s insult of working class Americans cost her the state of Pennsylvania, and ultimately, the 2016 presidential election.

Apparently, some people are simply incapable of learning from their own "Dream-crushing" mistakes.

Let’s flash ahead six years from that "Basket of Deplorables" line to this week when Clinton made it clear that the voters don’t "really understand" what is at stake in this midterm election.

Really? She’s going to go there again?

The "Let them eat Cake" former secretary of state, New York Senator and first lady is once again going to infer that working and middle class Americans having their very quality of life upended or destroyed by rising violent crime; surging energy prices; runaway inflation; supply shortages; open borders; and the destruction of the education of their children are simply too stupid to understand what is at stake for them and the future well-being of their families.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

While on MSNBC being interviewed by far-left host Joy Reid, Clinton was asked if voters were aware of the supposed threat posed by the GOP.

"I think that with all of the noise that we’ve gotten in this election season, I don’t think that people are really able to grasp that. But more importantly, I’m not sure they really understand the threats to their way of life."

Are you kidding me?

Pardon me, Secretary Clinton, but it is you who does not "grasp" the "threats" these hard-working, tax-paying Americans face every single day of their lives. Unlike you, Joy Reid, and the other liberal elites living upon protected ivory towers, they have to deal with the mess your kind created for them.

Winter is fast approaching and the lives of many of these at risk Americans is going to become exponentially worse. Secretary Clinton preening before a liberal audience to insult their intelligence – once again – is not going to make anything better.

That said, her latest vile disparagement of struggling Americans is already making the rounds and will most assuredly motivate a number of these hurting Americans to vote Republican.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Back in 2016, Ms. Clinton intimated that many in the "Basket of Deplorables" were so stupid as to be "Irredeemable."

To view the personification of "Irredeemable" when it comes to repeating the same mistake over and over again, Hillary Clinton might want to look in the mirror.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DOUGLAS MacKINNON