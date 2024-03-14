Expand / Collapse search
America's Osprey flies again, Trump's big chance, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 Fox News host Sean Hannity says the Biden campaign will focus on abortion and January 6 ahead of the 2024 election on 'Hannity.'

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says the Biden campaign will focus on abortion and January 6 ahead of the 2024 election. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's big chance to put this election away now. Continue reading…

MIKE PENCE – TikTok is digital fentanyl and Congress, Biden must act before it's too late. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Democrats got so obsessed with race they forgot about people and in the process alienated men. Continue reading…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – How to protect yourself from a forgotten disease now coming across the border. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host reacts to the turmoil plaguing Haiti. Continue watching…

CHARGES DROPPED – Georgia judge teaches this vital lesson about legal system and Trump, Biden. Continue reading…

KEEP 'EM FLYING – America’s Osprey flies again, and China is green with envy. Continue reading…

BOMBSHELL ADMISSION – What the NCAA's eye-opening confession says about the future of women's sports. Continue reading…

03.15.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.