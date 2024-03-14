Expand / Collapse search
HANNITY

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are using fear and division to mask the terrible four years under Biden

Hannity reveals Biden's campaign strategy

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
 Fox News host Sean Hannity says the Biden campaign will focus on abortion and January 6 ahead of the 2024 election on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals top issues the Democrats will hone in on ahead of the 2024 presidential election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Biden's 2024 campaign will continue to focus on four issues. They will demagogue abortion. They will obsess over January 6 and "democracy in peril." The same people that would allow one elected official to decide, "I'm going to take that person's name off the ballot because I'm going to declare them guilty of insurrection even though they haven't been charged or let alone convicted" and they'll keep key evidence out of January 6. You know, like the fact that we now know, and we played it last night, Trump offered the National Guard. 

In the days leading up to January 6, why didn't Liz Cheney and the January 6 Committee, with a predetermined outcome, why didn't they let us know that or exculpatory testimony that Donald Trump never tried to commandeer the presidential motorcade? We learned that from the driver of the presidential motorcade that they knew about, that they interviewed, that they didn't tell us about.  

The left flat-out lied. They spread fear, hysteria, all things "hate Trump, hate Trump" 24/7. Of course, Democrats will call Republicans "racist, sexist, xenophobe, a homophobic, Islamophobic, transphobic that want dirty air and water." In other words, Democrats are using fear and division to mask what has been a terrible four years under Biden. I repeat, they cannot run on, "Are you better off than you are four years ago?" This is all they have left. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.