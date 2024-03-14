SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are using fear and division to mask the terrible four years under Biden

Fox News host Sean Hannity reveals top issues the Democrats will hone in on ahead of the 2024 presidential election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Biden's 2024 campaign will continue to focus on four issues. They will demagogue abortion. They will obsess over January 6 and "democracy in peril." The same people that would allow one elected official to decide, "I'm going to take that person's name off the ballot because I'm going to declare them guilty of insurrection even though they haven't been charged or let alone convicted" and they'll keep key evidence out of January 6. You know, like the fact that we now know, and we played it last night, Trump offered the National Guard.

BENJAMIN HALL MARKS TWO YEARS SINCE DEATHS OF FOX NEWS JOURNALISTS IN UKRAINE ATTACK

In the days leading up to January 6, why didn't Liz Cheney and the January 6 Committee, with a predetermined outcome, why didn't they let us know that or exculpatory testimony that Donald Trump never tried to commandeer the presidential motorcade? We learned that from the driver of the presidential motorcade that they knew about, that they interviewed, that they didn't tell us about.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP