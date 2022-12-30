Expand / Collapse search
Published

2022's biggest losers, the year Big Tech died, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard: Permanent DC is overrun by liars and opportunists

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democrat, calls out Rep.-elect George Santos' lies and weighs in on how lawmakers are responding on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TULSI GABBARD – Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, previously a Democrat, calls out Rep.-elect George Santos' lies and weighs in on how lawmakers are responding. Continue reading…

DAN GAINOR – Media meltdown over George Santos, won't admit Biden is serial liar. Continue reading…

2022's BIGGEST LOSERS – Notable failures helped them wreck careers and legacies. Continue reading…

EARTH TO REPUBLICANS – Voters don't care about GOP investigations. Continue reading…

THE YEAR BIG TECH DIED – The death of Big Tech is entrepreneurial fuel for the next wave of innovation in tech. Continue reading…

UNFORGETTABLE ANGER – What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – 2022 was the year the left declared war on women. Continue watching…

GOLD, SILVER, BRONZE – Here are three big ways the woke outrage mob went broke in 2022. Continue reading…

YOUR GOVERNMENT FAILED YOU – We're losing to the cartels at the border. Here's how we can win. Continue reading…

2022'S BIGGEST BLOOPERS – Americans saw their wealth and savings take a big hit in 2022, and it didn't happen by accident. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

