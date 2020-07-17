Kimberley Strassel: 2020 presidential race is on — Trump, Biden address vital issues besides COVID-19 and race

Memo to the Washington press corps: This presidential election isn’t over. Quite the opposite—this week it began.

The headlines of late proceed from the premise that Joe Biden is on a glide path to the White House. Stories highlight polls showing President Trump losing key swing states, even GOP strongholds.

Texas is in play! Georgia is at risk! Journalists explain that Mr. Biden is banking money, while the Trump campaign’s leadership team is in chaos.

They feature congressional race trackers, who rate more Republicans as vulnerable. All that’s left is for Jill Biden to pick the curtains.

There is no doubt Mr. Trump is at risk of losing. This is in part the result of the president’s uneven response to 2020’s two big crises—the coronavirus and racial unrest. Yet as big a part is the weirdness of a campaign cycle that has so far been dominated by only two stories.

The press has doggedly and daily blamed Mr. Trump for a novel pandemic and for violence in liberal cities, and to ensure that the election boils down to a referendum on only those questions. The president has too often aided the media in that sabotage.

But this isn’t the way of elections, and there’s no reason to think this dynamic will reign through November.

Surprising though it may be to CNN, Americans have concerns far beyond Arizona’s hospital capacity or Seattle’s East Precinct.

Polls show they remain focused on the issues that traditionally define elections—jobs, taxes, health care, energy prices, trade, Supreme Court nominees. To date, they have heard almost nothing about the candidates’ differences on these topics.

