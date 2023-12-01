18 ways to stop being annoying, the great red versus blue state debate, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Hannity: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate Video

Hannity: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate

Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom, Debate

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host moderates The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate. Continue watching…

WALT'S WISDOM – Disney indicts its woke self with founder’s own words in newly published book. Continue reading…

U-2, BRUTE? – This high-flying aircraft discovered China’s spy balloon. Now Biden’s Pentagon wants to kill it. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Western civilization is on the brink of collapse under Biden's divided nation. Continue reading…

BOMBSHELL BOOK – Royal tell-all is nuts but it still works in one key way. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – FOX News contributor interviews Liberty and Bell, this year's presidential pardon turkeys. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo gobbles with presidential turkeys Liberty and Bell Video

STOP IT! – 18 ways you can stop annoying everyone right now. Continue reading…

TERROR THREAT – Biden’s ‘abolish ICE’ agenda puts American lives at risk. Continue reading…

REP. COMER – Biden's mishandling of documents, his family's business schemes threaten our national security. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

11.30.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.