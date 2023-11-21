Biden's mishandling of documents, his family's business schemes threaten our national security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House is eager for the investigation of Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents from his time as vice president and in the Senate to conclude.

While it is reported Special Counsel Robert Hur’s investigation is coming to an end and is unlikely to include criminal charges, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability’s inquiry is accelerating. This investigation is anything but closed.

The Oversight Committee has obtained information that contradicts important details from the White House’s and President Biden’s personal attorney’s statements about the discovery of documents at Penn Biden Center, including the location and security of the classified documents.

According to the Biden team, documents were discovered at Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2, 2022. However, based on our investigation, the real timeline began 18 months earlier. President Biden used significant federal resources, including five White House employees and a Department of Defense employee, to access and secure what were purportedly personal items of his at Penn Biden Center.

On March 18, 2021, a top White House aide was tasked with going to Penn Biden Center to take inventory of Biden’s documents and materials. Following this initial inventory, on May 24, 2022, then-White House Counsel Dana Remus contacted Kathy Chung, a Department of Defense employee, on her personal email tasking her with the retrieval of Biden’s documents and materials.

Coincidence or not, this is the same day as the FBI’s subpoena return date for former President Donald Trump’s documents at Mar-a-Lago. We have also identified five other significant encounters at Penn Biden Center from June through October 2022 involving White House aides and Biden’s personal attorneys.

The White House asserted in its public statement earlier this year that the classified documents were found in a "locked closet" at Penn Biden Center. However, based on witness testimony, the boxes of classified documents were not always held in a locked closet. This improper storage of classified materials raises significant concerns that individuals without proper clearances may have had access to them.

Based on our investigation of the Biden family’s global influence-peddling enterprise, we also have significant concerns that Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business schemes that brought in millions for the Biden family.

Evidence suggests President Biden aided certain members of his family – particularly his son, Hunter Biden – in accumulating millions of dollars from foreign individuals and entities that were then moved into bank accounts belonging to his family and even himself.

The House Oversight Committee has obtained financial records revealing the Biden family members, their business associates and their related companies received significant payments from individuals and companies in China, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Romania.

President Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family’s business dealings. Not only did Joe Biden know about his family’s business dealings, but he was also involved and financially benefited from them.

Based on witness testimony, then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Hunter Biden’s business associates by phone at least 20 times, dined with foreign oligarchs and a Burisma executive who collectively wired millions to the Bidens, and had coffee with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partner in Beijing.

The House Oversight Committee also has traced bank records revealing that Joe Biden received $40,000 in proceeds from China in the form of a personal check from his brother, James Biden and sister-in-law, Sara Biden. Even if this check was loan repayment from James Biden as the White House asserts, it still shows how Joe Biden benefited from his family cashing in on his name – with money from China no less.

President Biden’s retention of certain classified documents begs the question as to why he kept these particular materials. Of the many classified documents he reviewed over his lengthy career, why did he keep these specific documents in his home and office? The sensitive nature of the information contained in the documents may answer that question and shed light on the extent to which our national security has been compromised.

We have called on Special Counsel Hur to allow our committee investigators to review the classified materials, but he has declined. But that is not deterring our ongoing investigation.

Over the past two weeks, I have requested depositions and interviews with nearly two dozen witnesses, including members of the Biden family, their associates, and current and former White House officials.

President Biden’s mishandling of classified material and his involvement in his family’s business schemes threaten our national security. We owe it to the American people to determine whether Biden used these classified documents to enrich his family, placing our nation in even greater jeopardy.

If anyone other than Joe Biden had classified documents in their home, garage and personal office, they would face criminal charges from the Department of Justice. In fact, when I viewed the FBI’s unclassified FD-1023 form alleging Joe Biden engaged in an extortion and bribery scheme when he was vice president, the FBI forced Oversight Committee members and staff to examine it in a room designed for reviewing classified materials. We also could not have a copy of the unclassified document or take our notes out of the facility.

But Joe Biden can take classified documents out of the White House, into multiple office buildings, his home, allow his staff to mishandle the documents for months, and face no serious consequences, let alone criminal charges. Anyone who questions whether there is a two-tiered criminal justice system need not look further than Joe Biden.

Americans demand accountability for President Biden’s corruption and what appears to be a pattern of covering up for the Biden family at the Department of Justice. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the evidence where it leads and will deliver the transparency and accountability that the American people demand and deserve.