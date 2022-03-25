Fox News Poll: Vast majority feels COVID-19 is at least somewhat under control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As mask mandates disappear and office workers reappear, American voters feel better about the fight against coronavirus: only one-in-six feel the novel virus is "not at all" under control, while the vast majority thinks it is at least somewhat under control. At the same time, voters do not believe the threat has dissipated completely, as three-quarters expect another major wave to hit the U.S. within the next year.

The new Fox News national survey, released Friday, finds 15% don’t think COVID is under control at all. That’s down from 41% two months ago at the height of the omicron outbreak -- and just shy of the low of 10% in May 2021.

Meanwhile, a whopping 83% think the virus is at least somewhat under control. That’s up 24 points since January (59%) and the highest recorded number since last May when 90% felt the same way.

However, three-quarters (73%) of voters believe it is likely there will be another major wave of coronavirus within the next year. Majorities in every major demographic group have this expectation.

Conversely, 24% don’t think it’s likely there will be another surge.

What’s life like two years into a global pandemic? Half (50%) feel coronavirus has permanently changed the way we live in the United States, the exact same number who felt that way last June. Forty percent feel it’s only altered life temporarily, while 9% don’t believe life has changed that much.

Democrats (55%), Black voters (54%), and women (53%), are more likely than White voters (49%), men (47%), and Republicans (46%), to think life in America has changed forever.

President Biden receives his first net positive rating on his handling of the virus since last October: 50 percent approve while 48 percent disapprove. In January, he reached a record-low when he was underwater by 6 points (46% approve vs. 52% disapprove).

Overall, 45% approve of the job Biden is doing, while 54% disapprove.

Conducted March 18-21, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,004 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.