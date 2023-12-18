Fox News Poll: TikTok ban favored by half of voters

As a majority of voters have national security concerns over Chinese-owned TikTok, half support the U.S. government banning the social media app.

The latest Fox News survey, released Monday, finds 51% of voters favor banning TikTok while 41% are opposed.

Very conservative voters (71%), White evangelicals (63%), Republicans (62%), voters ages 65 and over (60%), and White men (55%) are among those most likely to favor a ban while Democratic women (40%), very liberals (35%), and voters under 30 (33%) are less supportive.

In general, 55% of voters are extremely (25%) or very concerned (29%) about TikTok’s ties to China while 42% are not very (30%) or not at all (11%) worried. Those views are mostly unchanged since March.

ANTISEMITIC TIKTOK CONTENT THE LATEST ‘DIGITAL FENTANYL’ FROM CHINA, REPUBLICAN LAWMAKER SAYS

"Unsurprisingly, the main dividing line on banning TikTok is age," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw who conducted the Fox News Poll with Democrat Chris Anderson. "Younger Americans like what TikTok has to offer, whereas older people see only the threats."

TEXAS JUDGE BACKS STATE'S TIKTOK BAN ON STATE-OWNED DEVICES

Those most likely to be concerned about TikTok’s ties to China are very conservative voters (76% concerned), White evangelicals (68%), Republicans (65%), and voters 65+ (65%), while very liberals (38%) and voters under age 30 (44%) are less concerned.

Democrats (47% concerned, 50% not concerned) and independents (45-50%) are roughly split on the issue.

Three-quarters of those concerned that TikTok poses a security threat favor banning it (75%).

President Biden’s job ratings are underwater when it comes to his handling of China: 34% approve vs. 61% disapprove for a net negative rating of 27 points. Voters are slightly more positive on his handling of national security with a -11 rating (43%-54%).

CLICK HERE FOR TOPLINE AND CROSSTABS

His other ratings fall in between or below that: Russia-Ukraine (37% approve, 59% disapprove), the economy (36%-62%), Israel-Hamas war (33%-60%), border security (33%-63%), and inflation (28%-70%).

Forty-three percent approve of Biden’s overall job performance while 57% disapprove.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conducted Dec. 10-13, 2023, under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll included interviews with 1,007 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.