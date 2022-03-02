Fox News Poll: Most reject a 2020 mulligan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There isn’t much enthusiasm for a 2020 presidential rematch.

About a third of voters, 32%, want President Biden to run for re-election (64% say no), while 40% want former President Trump to run again in 2024 (56% say no).

There is little overlap between those two "yes" groups: just 8% want both Biden and Trump as the candidates in the next presidential election.

That’s according to the latest Fox News poll, conducted Feb. 19-22 -- before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Biden’s first State of the Union speech.

Two-thirds of Republicans, 68%, are keen on having Trump run again. That’s more than the 55% of Democrats who want Biden to do the same. For comparison, 82% of Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing as president, including 38% who "strongly" approve.

Smaller numbers of independents say "yes" to another run by Trump (30%) or Biden (23%).

Beyond partisans, the idea of Trump on the 2024 ticket is most popular with self-described "very" conservative voters (79%), 2020 Trump voters (73%), White evangelical Christians (57%), and White men without a college degree (53%).

Those most likely to want another Biden term include Black voters (64%), 2020 Biden voters (58%), and Hispanics (47%).

In his 2020 victory, Biden received the backing of 63% of Hispanics and 91% of Blacks, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis election survey.

"What’s interesting is that both sides of the aisle see their candidate as somewhat problematic," says Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducts the Fox News Poll with Democratic counterpart Chris Anderson. "It is unusual that there is buyers’ remorse on the part of Democrats and Republicans."

Overall, 45% of voters have a favorable opinion of Trump, which is a bit higher than Biden’s 43% favorable.

The two receive equally positive ratings from their respective parties: 82% of Republicans view Trump favorably and it’s 83% among Democrats for Biden.

Conducted Feb. 19-22, 2022 under the joint direction of Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), this Fox News Poll includes interviews with 1,001 registered voters nationwide who were randomly selected from a national voter file and spoke with live interviewers on both landlines and cellphones. The total sample has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Fox News’ Victoria Balara contributed to this report.