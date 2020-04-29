Xenex CEO explains how ultraviolet light is used to kill germs, bacteria in hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The CEO of Xenex Disinfection Services explained to Fox News on Wednesday how ultraviolet light can disinfect the coronavirus on masks in “about two minutes.”

“Different germs are vulnerable to UV light at different wavelengths,” Morris Miller told “Fox & Friends First.”

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles said Monday that a research team is in the "pre-clinical stages" of developing ways to harness UV light to treat viruses and bacteria, though such technology has not been tested on patients.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“When you have broad-spectrum high-intensity light, you can get pathogens, you can get germs wherever it’s most vulnerable," he explained. "It would be nice if it can be done in the body. Who knows? It’s something that’s worth examining, it’s an interesting concept.”

US OFFICIALS CONFIRM FULL-SCALE INVESTIGATION OF WHETHER CORONAVIRUS ESCAPED FROM WUHAN LAB

Miller's comments came after President Trump said disinfectant and sunlight could provide a potential cure to coronavirus, which prompted a number of stories in the media and a statement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, the makers of Lysol, warning against improper use of disinfectant products.

Trump's comments came after administration officials presented findings of a study that suggested increased heat, light and humidity in the summer could decrease the time it takes for the coronavirus to disperse on surfaces and in the air, and potentially slow the spread of the disease during the warmer months.

Miller said that ultraviolet light has long been successful at hospitals and other medical facilities.

"Certainly, we know that in the hospital environments, the hospitals that have used it at Mayo, Stanford, University of Southern California, M.D. Anderson, those are all customers of ours for really the last decade. They've disinfected about 22 and a half million rooms and they've dropped their infection rates 50 to 100 percent."