Wounded veteran stands for national anthem at NHL game: ‘If I’m able, I will stand’

Wounded Marine veteran Lt. Col. Ty Edwards managed to stand in respect for the flag during game two of the Stanley Cup final on Wednesday.

Edwards, a 20-year vet who was shot and wounded while deployed in Afghanistan, attended the Tampa Bay-Montreal playoff game and stood proudly while using a cane for support. The veteran made a special Independence Day appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, sharing that it was an honor to be recognized by the Lightning.

"I’m just extremely grateful and honored," Edwards told co-host, and fellow veteran, Pete Hegseth.

Edwards expressed that he can’t help but think about the brave men who saved his life on the battlefield when the national anthem plays.

"I’m extremely grateful to them," he said. "I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them."

As the nation continues to publicly snub the anthem by kneeling or turning their backs, Edwards said he’ll always push on and stand in appreciation for other veterans and military personnel.

"If I’m able, I will stand," he said. "Because I remember those that served alongside me and lost their life."