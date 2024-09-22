'Wonder Woman' star Lynda Carter snubs Republican sister, endorses opponents in Arizona race

Lynda Carter, the actress famous for playing Wonder Woman in the 1970s, slighted her conservative sister last weekend by endorsing her opponents in an Arizona state representative race.

Pamela Carter, who served as a state director for the Trump campaign in 2020, is currently running for Arizona's Legislative District 4. Carter is running as a Republican, along with her fellow conservative candidate, Matt Gress.

Instead of endorsing her sister or staying quiet, Carter opted to publicly announce her support for the two Democratic opponents, Karen Gresham and Kelli Butler.

"As a native Arizonan, I am proud to endorse @KelliButlerAZ and @KarenGreshamAZ for the two LD4 seats in Arizona's State House," Carter wrote on X on Sept. 14. "Kelli and Karen are both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona."

"They are working mothers fighting for the rights that matter most to Arizonans, especially every child’s right to a quality education," she added.

The 73-year-old actress has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 and President Biden in 2020.

Pamela Carter's platform states that she is committed to tackling inflation, supporting law enforcement and securing the Southern border. The Republican's campaign website accused her Democratic opponents of "champion[ing] Joe Biden’s open border policies, but this is a critical issue that should not be corrupted by their partisan politics.

"Our open borders are allowing human trafficking, drugs (including fentanyl), gangs, drugs, and violence to pour across our border, in record-setting quantities," her website reads. "This puts us all at risk, just because politicians are too busy fighting each other to fight for us."

"I believe we should secure the border, enforce Arizona’s laws, and stop the flow of drugs, crime, and violence," the Republican added. "Legal immigration has long been a source of strength for America and deserves its own updating, but nothing meaningful will succeed until illegal immigration is largely ended."

Two days after she endorsed the Democratic candidates, Carter endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

"I’m voting for @KamalaHarris because she has a proven track record of improving the lives of everyday Americans," the actress wrote on Sept. 16. "A ‘concept of an idea’ won’t protect your grandparents’ retirement savings. Her policies already do."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pamela Carter's campaign for comment, but did not immediately hear back.