'Woke Inc.' author: George Orwell never imagined this kind of censorship

"Woke Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy called out Big Tech censorship on behalf of the federal government during an interview on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, saying "George Orwell is rolling in his grave" over the coordination between the two. Ramaswamy continued by explaining the hybrid relationship is a real threat to individual liberty, just days after a Gold Star mom was temporarily kicked off of Instagram after blaming the Biden administration for her son's death in Afghanistan.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: George Orwell is rolling in his grave. We live in a country where you're supposed to be able to criticize the people in power. That is what freedom means, and yet here is a woman whose son died on a humanitarian mission in Kabul and blames the President of the United States and is silenced by Instagram for doing it. Here is what George Orwell didn't imagine- he thought it would be government directly doing the censorship, and what neither our Founding Fathers nor George Orwell ever imagined was that they would be delegating their dirty work to private companies to do through the back door what the government cannot directly do.

It's mutual back-scratching. That's crony capitalism 2.0 where this is a new hybrid of big government and big business that I think is the real threat to individual liberty today. Back in 1980 it might have been big government alone. Today it's not just big government- it's this new hybrid of big government and big business that's far more powerful because each can do what the other cannot.

