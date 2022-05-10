Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Abortion
Published

Wisconsin pro-life group calls out Pelosi's inciteful rhetoric after Molotov cocktail attack

Wisconsin Family Action's headquarters vandalized and hit with Molotov cocktail

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Pelosi is partly responsible for attacks on anti-abortion groups: Julaine Appling Video

Pelosi is partly responsible for attacks on anti-abortion groups: Julaine Appling

Wisconsin Family Action president Julaine Appling says Speaker Pelosi needs to be held accountable for the messaging that she argues 'incited' the attacks on her organization's headquarters.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Action, called for accountability for Democratic leaders after her organization's headquarters were vandalized and hit with a Molotov cocktail. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Appling said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is partly responsible for inciting the attack due to her recent comments praising the pro-choice demonstrations. 

CATHOLIC DEMS SILENT ON TARGETING OF CHURCHES BY PRO-ABORTION ACTIVISTS

JULAINE APPLING: It seems to me that Nancy Pelosi is partly responsible for inciting the kind of violence that we were the recipients of early on Mother's Day morning. That kind of rhetoric heats things up. It doesn't cool it down. And our leaders need to be held responsible and held accountable for the kind of message they send. We had a similar message early on from the governor [Tony Evers].

The kind of language they use is meaningful. And I don't think Nancy Pelosi's words there help us at all in tamping down what we're experiencing. And I will say, too, if they're willing to do this kind of action with a draft opinion, what should we be expecting when we actually get a final opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court on this issue? 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Wisconsin Family Action president calls for an end to violent rhetoric from pro-choice activists Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.