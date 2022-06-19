Virginia's Winsome Sears rips the left for 'indoctrination' in schools following youth abortion protests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears slammed the left for ‘indoctrination’ in the classroom, warning, "our children belong to us." Sears joined "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, to discuss the importance of school choice and recent pro-choice protests at Justice Barrett's home as the nation awaits the opinion on Roe v. Wade.

WINSOME SEARS: The money must follow the child and not the brick building. Children belong to us. I gave a speech last night where I talked about one of my favorite programs, the board and the board says you will assimilate… the existence as you know it is over and resistance is futile. They're talking about our children, and we're not having it. You can't take our children. Our children belong to us. We are their first teachers. And we need the tax money that you give that we give you to give it back to us so that we can decide what schools our children should attend, so they don't have to listen to this kind of nonsense. So they don't appear on the streets doing this kind of ridiculous stuff where they need a good education so that they can have a hope and a future. That's what this is about.



JUDGE JEANINE: THIS IS A MOB SANCTIONED BY THE WHITE HOUSE

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND" BELOW: