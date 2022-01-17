Winsome Sears rips critical race theory: 'Our children are not learning' in school

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears said that the left is using "semantics" in denying that critical race theory was being taught in Virginia public schools, asserting the movement has done damage for its 'divisiveness.'

"I can tell you that they are using semantics, the other side is." Sears told "America Reports Monday. "When it comes to C.R.T., it is definitely being taught in some form or fashion. We know last year the Loudoun County school board spent about 300,000 plus dollars, that’s real money, that’s going to jail money, to bring C.R.T. in some form or fashion, they used a consultant specifically for C.R.T."

"Before all that, in 2015, the then school superintendent, the state school superintendent, spoke directly about C.R.T. and encouraged the teaching of it," Sears continued. "And then two years later, you will note that the Virginia State Board of Education on its official website recommended books on C.R.T."

Virginia ’s newly sworn-in Republican Gov. Youngkin signed 11 executive actions on his first day in office, including ending the use of Critical Race Theory in schools, investigating officials' alleged wrongdoing in Loudoun County, and allowing parents to decide if their children should wear masks in schools.

Youngkin announced the list of executive actions in a news release after being sworn in as the commonwealth’s 74th governor, the first Republican elected since 2009, on Saturday in Richmond.

Among the issues Youngkin tackles in his slate of executive orders is education. The governor signed an executive order "to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education."



"Let's talk about what’s really happening," Sears said Monday, on the heels of Youngkin's weekend initiative. "Our children are not learning. We don’t have time to teach about oppression, that the child is a victim, that the White kids are the oppressors. We don’t have time in a school day for that."



"Let’s talk about history - we know we don’t want to repeat it, let’s teach it," she added.

In light of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Sears noted that, considering she is the first Black female to hold the Lieutenant Governor office in the former capital of the Confederacy, the U.S. is making progress.

"I am proof we are progressing. I am an immigrant and in the former capital of the Confederacy; I’m second in command of eight-point some million people. When are we going to say ‘we can make it, we are making it.’ Let’s look at life as being overcomers. This, too, we will overcome. Say that to Black and brown children and all other children. Say that to them instead of constantly being divisive. Martin Luther King Jr., that's what he would have wanted."



"We need to go forward, we can’t always keep looking back," Sears concluded.

