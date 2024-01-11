William Shatner says Paramount is ‘erasing’ Captain Kirk, blames those ‘threatened’ by the character

Legendary "Star Trek" actor William Shatner recently expressed his belief that Paramount will never bring back his iconic Captain Kirk role for upcoming seasons or franchise spin-offs because they "feel threatened" by the character.

Shatner – who played the popular Capt. James T. Kirk in the original run of the sci-fi series and movies until the 1990s – told his fans on social media that he doesn’t think he will ever reprise his role in Paramount+’s current Star Trek universe, suggesting the studio’s producers are "erasing the past" of the franchise.

The 94-year-old actor mused on the subject when X users asked him about his feelings on Paramount+ making a movie with actor Patrick Stewart reprising his role in the universe as Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

One user asked Shatner, "@WilliamShatner what do you think about all the negativity about Sir Patricks announcement there's a Picard movie script in the works?"

Shatner began with a positive response, stating, "I think that a new movie with Sir Patrick is wonderful news. And…" He included a GIF of Snow White gesturing alongside the caption, "Haters Gonna Hate."

In a follow-up, another user asked, "But will we ever see Captain Kirk again?" to which Shatner offered a cheeky response.

"All you have to do is look at the Paramount+ graphics to answer that question," he replied, adding an image of the studio’s Star Trek promotional material which included current characters and iconic ones from the franchise’s past. However, Kirk was not present.

Even actor Leonard Nimoy’s version of series icon Commander Spock – Kirk’s closest friend in the series – was featured on the digital poster, driving home Shatner’s point.

In response, another user asked, "Has anyone at Paramount come out with an official explanation for this MASSIVE FLUB?"

Shatner replied by sharing Paramount’s promotional image for "Star Trek Day," another poster featuring franchise favorites, though not Shatner’s Kirk.

The actor captioned the image, stating, "It’s not the first time it’s been going on for years. It makes no difference to me that a group who think they are ‘enlightened’ (or whatever they think they are) obviously feels threatened by the Kirk character. It’s a character from a 1960’s TV show- get over it."

The character of Captain Kirk has been taken over by actor Paul Wesley for the recent series "Star Trek: New Worlds," though even the media have proclaimed the character – based on a younger version of the original sci-fi hero – is " not like William Shatner. "

Shatner concluded his X thread with a rebuke for modern showrunners appearing to sideline his portrayal of the character.

He wrote, "It doesn’t bother me in the least. A bunch of self-righteous strangers thinking they are sending a message by erasing the past? Who is going to forget? It’s everywhere. It’s so indoctrinated that it will take many generations to be forgotten no matter what they do. Let it be."

Paramount/CBS representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.