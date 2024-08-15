'Are we alone?': William Shatner challenges UFO skepticism with bombshell testimonies in new Fox Nation show

Are we earthlings truly alone in this universe?

Captain Kirk himself sets out to find the answer to this burning question in his new show "Aliens Among Us," streaming now on Fox Nation.

"I spent decades pretending to explore space, and then I got the chance to go there," "Star Trek" actor William Shatner said as he previewed the show.

"I want to know: is anybody out there? We asked pilots, space psychologists and government officials the big question: are there aliens among us?"

HARVARD UFO STUDY CLAIMING ALIENS COULD BE ON EARTH DISGUISED AS HUMANS IS A ‘THOUGHT EXPERIMENT,' EXPERT SAYS

Shatner's new show challenges skepticism about UFOs, incorporates bombshell testimony and looks at interesting studies that all make the case for the existence of something sentient beyond the world we know.

"We don't say, 'Look, here's a piece of a spaceship," he said, during a special appearance on "Fox & Friends," Wednesday.

"But there are rumors that the American government has reverse engineered things. They've found debris that they think came from spaceships, but the mystery is, why haven't they landed on the White House grounds and said, 'Here we are, and we've got to stop the wars and the squabbling, and there's bigger things than that out there.' Why they haven't revealed themselves? I don't know."

WILLIAM SHATNER EXPLAINS WHY HIS TRIP TO SPACE ‘FELT LIKE A FUNERAL’: ‘I SAW DEATH AND I SAW LIFE'

Recently, airline pilots reported suspected UFOs "dancing in the sky" during a flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Abuja, Nigeria and captured footage of three shining dots in the sky.

Van Pangemanan, who was responsible for capturing the footage, said he saw as many as four dots, each aligned in a way reminiscent of the Phoenix Lights phenomenon that happened over Arizona 27 years ago, according to the New York Post.

"They're seeing something, right? But what are they seeing?" Shatner said of the phenomenon. "And that's the problem. What are they? What are they doing? Why are they there? We don't know. Part of the mystery of life is that we're surrounded by mystery…"

WILLIAM SHATNER FORECASTS THE FUTURE OF SPACE FLIGHT, GIVES SNEAK PEEK AT NEW SPACE-THEMED FOX SERIES

"These strange things are happening, and beyond the strange things they're seeing in the sky, they're finding debris on the ground," he added. "They're seeing things go into the ocean, and what are they? Where are they? Where do they come from? Do they really exist, or are they fata morgana [a mirage], which is a bit like seeing water in the desert?"

UFO mysteries have even captivated Americans at the federal level, prompting lawmakers to launch historic congressional hearings on alleged sightings last year. Harvard academics, earlier this year, caught attention after releasing a speculative paper coined as a "thought experiment," noting that aliens could be here already.

To catch Shatner's full investigation into the possibility of aliens among us, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming today.