UFO hearings in Congress next week will be 'historic,' journalist says

Next week's House Oversight Committee hearing on alleged unidentified flying object sightings will be "historic," one investigative journalist versed in the subject told Fox News on Thursday.

Jeremy Corbell, host of the "WEAPONIZED" podcast, told "The Ingraham Angle" that recollections of the sightings are rife with descriptions that defy human physical realities.

Ahead of the hearing, there has been bipartisan agreement that the feds must be more transparent about sightings and encounters with U.S. military aircraft.

Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., sounded similar in their public statements ahead of the hearing.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES HEARING ON UFOS

"Why is the military and the government not just being honest with us? Why are they overclassifying it? Why aren't they being transparent?" Moskowitz asked, while Burchett noted the feds have at times claimed UFOs don't exist, while blocking "every opportunity for us to get ahold of the information to prove that they do exist."

"We're going to get to the bottom of it, dadgummit, whatever the truth may be. We're done with the cover-up," Burchett said in a clip played by host Laura Ingraham.

Corbell told Ingraham the government knows more than the public about the existence of UFOs and the characteristics of the sightings.

"We know they outpace, outmaneuver and overperform any of our weaponry," he said. "We know they're not China. We know they're not Russia. We know they're not ours, so what we're looking to do is avoid a strategic surprise."

UFO VIDEOS RELEASED BY BLINK-182 ROCKER'S GROUP ARE FOOTAGE OF ‘REAL’ UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS

"UFOs have been a part of the human experience since before there was even a Pentagon or Department of Defense," he said. "So this idea that it's just some technology built by another unknown nation, it doesn't hold water. So the question is, who's operating this craft? What's the intent? How do they have these performance capabilities?"

Corbell described the upcoming hearings as "historic, [with] firsthand, direct eyewitnesses" and people who have "engaged UFOs in combat situations."

Ingraham noted Burchett previously proffered a similar reaction to claims UFOs are just a product of a U.S. rival.

"If Russia owned it, they wouldn't be battling in Ukraine, it'd be over — China? They would control us, even though they pretty much do now," Burchett previously said.

Corbell said it will be important to discover how UFOs can defy terrestrial physics and make 90-degree turns at speeds where G-forces would crush a human body, or be able to cross from sea to air to space without regard to physics as well.

In 2019, the Navy formally acknowledged the veracity of three UFO videos that were published prior by Blink-182 rocker Tom DeLonge and The New York Times.

The videos in question, known as "FLIR1," "Gimbal" and "GoFast," were originally released by To the Stars... Academy of Arts & Sciences, which was co-founded by the "Aliens Exist" singer.