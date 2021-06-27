William Barber says Manchin 'on the side of sin' for opposing filibuster abolition

The Rev. Bishop William Barber II suggested on MSNBC Sunday that those who oppose the Democratic push to remove the filibuster and implement a federal minimum wage increase are "on the side of sin."

Barber was arrested last week with the Rev. Jesse Jackson while protesting against Republican opposition to voting reforms and the filibuster's abolition.

The civil rights activists called on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to support a $15 minimum wage and pass the Democrats’ voting rights bill that Republicans successfully filibustered Tuesday.

Barber called for a "season of nonviolent, civil disobedience and direct action."

WILLIAM BARBER ARRESTED DURING FILLIBUSTER PROTEST

"If you're on the side of the Republicans who continually support a filibuster, then you're not on the side of a constitution," the civil rights activist told MSNBC's Alex Velshi. "That's why last week was the beginning. People are calling from all over the country to recognize we need not just rallies but a season of nonviolent, civil disobedience and direct action because that's how these voting rights act and other things were won, and that's the only way we're going to keep it and expand it."

Barber called on McConnell and Manchin, both of whom he said represent "poor states," to stand up in defense of "the fundamental principles of this democracy."

"Manchin is in a poor state. McConnell is in a poor state. … Tthey are trying to keep the infrastructure reaching to the bottom and coming up. Think about the voting compromise he wanted. He wants to take out the provisions that address dark money, money having more power than the people."

Barber said the debate is "not a moral issue; this is a constitutional issue.

"All of us have to stand up because this is a battle for the fundamental principles of this democracy. Poor people, they don't need anything else. They need a living wage and the power to vote. They need a living wage to live and stand against the powers of money that want to control this economy and control this country. If you take those two things away from poor, low-wealth people, you don't have a democracy anymore. That's why we're fighting."

Barber then addressed Manchin directly.

"Which side are you on, Joe Manchin? …The constitutional side, the moral side or the other side?

He added, "Since it's Sunday and I'm a preacher, are you on the side of sin?"



