Will Cain slams teachers unions over coronavirus school closures: “This is tantamount to child abuse”

The insistence by teachers' unions that schools remain closed despite there being no evidence they are a vector for coronavirus spread is "tantamount to child abuse," Will Cain told "The Story" Wednesday.

"I don’t how judgment will come. I don’t when judgment will be passed, but the judgment on the teachers unions the past year should and will be harsh," the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host told Martha MacCallum.

"I like think of this as scales of justice. What weighs on both sides? The teachers seem to be weighing on their side of the scale the fear of getting COVID. It's not backed up by science or data or the CDC. It's not backed up by Anthony Fauci.

"Are the teachers trying to live a zero-risk life?" Cain asked rhetorically. "No chance of ever getting COVID? Are they living that life, by the way? Are they not going out to dinner or leaving their homes or traveling? Are they only applying this zero-risk part of their life to when it comes to educating our children? When we look at that side of the scale, it's not backed up by any real data or analysis. That only leads to harm. The other side of the scale, it adds up to child abuse."

VIRGINIA DAD SPEAKS OUT ON VIRAL RANT AGAINST SCHOOL CLOSURES: 'MY BLOOD STARTED BOILING'

Later in the segment, Cain cited a rise in teen suicide rates and child abuse as a far greater concern than teachers' fears of contracting coronavirus.

"School, social interaction is our first reresponse to child abuse," he said. "It's witnessing it, seeing it, reporting it. None of that is happening. We're not seeing what's going on behind closed doors ... The other side of the scale, the teachers are worried about COVID. The other side of the scale is real. We can measure it now and it's heavy and way outweighs the teacher's concerns."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cain concluded with a call to President Biden to "mount a public pressure campaign ... and force these teachers unions to come back.

"We're losing our children. A year so far lost. How much more can we lose?"