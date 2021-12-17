Will Cain: America's 'real public health crisis ... is mental health and addiction,' not COVID

"Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain showed how misplaced powerful Democrats' focus on physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic is in his opening monologue Friday.

US EXPERIENCES 'SECOND PANDEMIC' OF MENTAL HEALTH DUE TO COVID, LOCKDOWNS: REPORT

WILL CAIN: Once again, the Covidiots are telling us that the greatest threat to our health and safety is COVID. But is it? If you actually look at the numbers, the statistics, the reality of the situation, you'll find that the real public health crisis - especially for young people - is mental health and addiction. And that winter has been long.

Let's start with mental health. The New York Times released a shocking report after surveying over 1,000 therapists across the nation. It found that, "Social workers, psychologists and counselors from every state say they can't keep up with an unrelenting demand for their services, and many must turn away patients - including children - who are desperate for support." Did you get that? Therapists are being forced to deny care because the demand is too high. Things are falling, cycling, spinning out of control. Our fellow Americans are struggling, and they're receiving no help.

Overdoses are skyrocketing as well. In fact, take a guess at what the number one cause of death is among U.S. adults ages 18 to 45. I'll tell you, it's not COVID. It's fentanyl overdoses. Data shows that fentanyl deaths doubled from 32,754 fatalities to 64,178 fatalities over the last two years. All these numbers. All this information. It is solid proof of a real health crisis unfolding, and nothing is being done about it. In fact, Dr. Fauci and Joe Biden seem totally unconcerned. Instead, they're actually fueling the fire.

