Coronavirus
Published

Will Cain: No one is answering consistently on the ‘authoritarian mandate’

Fox News host examined the truth behind vaccine mandates

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Will Cain: America deserves answers before crushing ‘every aspect of our culture’ Video

Will Cain: America deserves answers before crushing ‘every aspect of our culture’

Fox News Primetime host explores the facts and data of the vaccine and mandates.

Will Cain raised questions on "authoritarian" vaccine mandates that he warned would "drive the economy off the cliff" with many Americans losing their job. On Monday, the "Fox News Primetime" host demanded that Americans deserve "consistent" answers "before it's too late."  

FDA TO APPROVE ‘MIX AND MATCH’ APPROACH TO VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS: REPORT 

WILL CAIN: Here are the facts, here's data. Here's what we know right now: the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States are among the unvaccinated. In almost every study suggests the vaccine reduces severity and death from COVID. But we also know that data is beginning to show out of the U.K. an increase in the percentage of hospitalizations and deaths coming from the vaccinated. That's somewhat understandable to understand that data because this is a disease that affects older people, and it is older people who are disproportionately vaccinated.

I want to be clear about something. I've offered no opinion here on the vaccine. I'm not giving you the conclusion. Like so many others, I'm not leading you to vaccine hesitancy or hectoring you on the other end of the spectrum into getting the shot. Anyone who suggests otherwise is lying to you and they will lie to you and they will edit out this part of this segment. I'm trusting you with the facts and asking questions that as of yet, no one has answered correctly and they haven't even answered consistently, least of all the COVID-iots. So here's what I will say before we punish individuals before we crush every aspect of this culture; from sports to law enforcement; before we drive the economy off the cliff under an authoritarian mandate before it's too late. We deserve answers.

