Will Cain: Kamala Harris ‘used’ on Biden ticket, been MIA ever since

"The Five" speculated about Vice President Kamala Harris' whereabouts Wednesday, with co-host Will Cain suggesting she was "used" on the Biden presidential ticket, but is now a liability to the administration.

"If I’m Kamala Harris right now, I’m extremely offended because you have been used," he said. "They used you to pander to a voting base to get votes. They had a minority, they had a woman and now that they don’t need her, they have shelved her because her approval rating is -19."

Cain said that it’s not a secret when Harris is out front, she’s a "liability" to the administration even though she wasn’t a liability to Biden on the ticket.

"Kamala has a right to be very, very upset," he said. "But the Biden administration is in a very tough position. Do we admit that we used Kamala to get elected, or do we run her back out and hurt our numbers the way hers have plummeted?"

Co-host Shannon Bream added that Harris’ own presidential campaign never took off and she was forced to drop from the race.

"She was a great fit for this ticket," she said. "But remember during the primaries she never caught on fire. She wasn’t great in the primary debates. She wasn’t polling well, she couldn’t raise money… So while she was a good fit on the ticket, whether she can be a good leader and manage things well is a totally different question."

Bream pointed out that so far Harris has been assigned the "worst" job managing immigration at the southern border and will ultimately end up being a "professional tie-breaker" in the Senate.

Greg Gutfeld suggested Harris prefers to stay hidden while Biden’s presidency takes a tumble, and is currently being kept "behind the glass like an ax."

"They’re just waiting for the right time to break the glass and take her out," he said. "We really don’t know how bad she is but Democrats are going to assume it can’t be any worse than this."