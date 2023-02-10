Will Cain on foreign objects over the US: It feels like whoever did this is taunting us

Will Cain examines the White House’s response to a foreign object flying over Alaska following the Chinese spy craft incident on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

WILL CAIN: Biden wasted no time in shooting down this so-called object. This thing was shot down less than 12 hours after being identified. It didn't even make it to the U.S. mainland. It was shot right over Alaska. That's not what Biden did with the Chinese balloon . He let that puppy fly around for days, sucking up, well, all of our intelligence.

CHINESE SPY CRAFT PAYLOAD LOCATED OFF WATERS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, MOSTLY INTACT: US OFFICIAL

Remember, they told us they didn't shoot down that balloon because, A, they were scared debris would fall over on someone's head somewhere in Alaska , where there's one person per square mile. Then, B, they told us letting it fly around would actually help our own intelligence.

Then, C, they told us they don't want the debris to fall off the shore of Alaska since it's really, really cold in the waters off of Alaska and that would be too cold for the divers to retrieve, but I guess none of those were actually true because today they shot down this unknown object right over Alaska. So, why did they pull the trigger this time?

So, the difference between the balloon and this unidentifiable object was approximately 20,000 feet flying too close to our airspace, from 60,000 feet with the balloon down to 40,000 feet with this UFO. It feels like whoever did this is taunting us, maybe testing Joe Biden to see if he would do anything, see if he'd show some guts on the world stage, but the White House still has no idea who would even be behind the test or they're not telling us.