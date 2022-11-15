WILL CAIN: Is America ready to defend NATO territory?

Fox News host Will Cain argued Tuesday that whoever launched missiles against Poland will make money off of it on " Tucker Carlson Tonight ."

WILL CAIN: You heard in that report the mention of Article 5. That's a self-defense provision in the NATO charter. Now, if invoked, it means world war against Russia. There's no doubt about it and within minutes of that apparent strike in Poland, the government of Estonia, a NATO ally, made it clear that world war might result. "Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory." Is America?

RUSSIA HAMMERS KYIV, UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, VIDEO SHOWS FIERY AFTERMATH

Now, there are reports that instead of Article 5, Poland will actually look to invoke Article 4. Now, that would give them the power to ask NATO to come together for more support for Ukraine, more money, perhaps air and anti-air power over Ukraine and in fact, the White House today asked Congress for another $37 billion and, of course, they'll get that for Ukraine. In other words, whoever was responsible for that missile strike in Poland, well, they're about to get even richer: Defense contractors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Look, we don't know what happened yet in Poland. We don't know where those missiles came from. We don't know what was the intended target. We don't know if it was a mistake. Russia denies launching the attack. The Pentagon hasn't confirmed it even happened. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, of course, has blamed Russia, but we should know the answers to these questions before we zombie-walk into war.