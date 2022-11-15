Expand / Collapse search
WILL CAIN: Is America ready to defend NATO territory?

We should have the answers to questions before we decide to walk ourselves into World War III, Will Cain says

Will Cain: Whoever is responsible for Poland missile strike will get even richer Video

Will Cain: Whoever is responsible for Poland missile strike will get even richer

Fox News host Will Cain reacts to the missile strike in Poland on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Fox News host Will Cain argued Tuesday that whoever launched missiles against Poland will make money off of it on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

WILL CAIN: You heard in that report the mention of Article 5. That's a self-defense provision in the NATO charter. Now, if invoked, it means world war against Russia. There's no doubt about it and within minutes of that apparent strike in Poland, the government of Estonia, a NATO ally, made it clear that world war might result. "Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory." Is America? 

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller speaks to media after a meeting of the security committee in connection with the missile attack on the territory of Poland, in Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2022. Maciek Jazwiecki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Now, there are reports that instead of Article 5, Poland will actually look to invoke Article 4. Now, that would give them the power to ask NATO to come together for more support for Ukraine, more money, perhaps air and anti-air power over Ukraine and in fact, the White House today asked Congress for another $37 billion and, of course, they'll get that for Ukraine. In other words, whoever was responsible for that missile strike in Poland, well, they're about to get even richer: Defense contractors.

Look, we don't know what happened yet in Poland. We don't know where those missiles came from. We don't know what was the intended target. We don't know if it was a mistake. Russia denies launching the attack. The Pentagon hasn't confirmed it even happened. Ukraine's President Zelenskyy, of course, has blamed Russia, but we should know the answers to these questions before we zombie-walk into war. 

