Why are women turning to witchcraft? Psychics and psychologists discuss the tarot and crystal craze

A growing subset of women are turning towards non-traditional spiritual beliefs, including witchcraft, the occult, tarot and psychic readings, as well as crystal meditations.

Over the past five years, the United States Psychic Industry has grown by 2% year over year. Furthermore, the number of psychic, crystal, and tarot businesses has grown by 1.6% and their employees have grown by 1.4%, according to an IBIS industry report.

Psychic industry revenue is also expected to grow to $2.4 billion over the next several years.

The industry also boasts a substantial gender divide, with the Pew Research Center noting that women are twice as likely to visit a psychic or medium when compared to men.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Alyssa Roberts told Fox News Digital that witchcraft, astrology, the occult, and related folk practices offer a sense of community and belonging, which is a fundamental human need. Women, she said, may be drawn to these communities as safe spaces where they can explore their spirituality and engage in personal growth away from "traditional patriarchal structures."

"From a neuropsychological standpoint, the human brain is wired to seek patterns and meanings. Astrology and similar practices provide a framework for understanding the world and oneself, which can be particularly appealing in times of uncertainty," she added.

Roberts noted that there is also a therapeutic angle to these practices. Engaging in rituals such as meditation with crystals or performing spells can be a form of mindfulness and self-care.

"It's a way for individuals, especially women who often take on multiple roles and responsibilities, to focus on their well-being," she said.

According to Roberts, the growth of various spiritual practices also reflects a broader cultural shift towards accepting diverse spiritual and psychological practices.

"As traditional religious affiliations decline, people, especially women, explore alternative belief systems that resonate more with their personal experiences and worldviews," Robert added.

Despite the decline, women are more likely than men to identify with a religion and engage in religious practices. Across four different measures, psychics, reincarnation and spiritual energy, larger numbers of women versus men subscribe to these beliefs.

Women are also more likely to say they have felt the presence of a ghost or spiritual entity (46%) when compared with men (30%). A similar trend can also be seen in the belief of psychics, medium and tarot (40% of women versus 29% of men).

More women than men (7 in 10) hold at least one New Age belief. Fifty-five percent of men feel the same.

Psychic, spiritual counselor, entertainer, speaker, and tarot instructor Davida Rappaport listed several reasons that could explain why women are more attracted to these practices than men.

She noted that women are naturally more sensitive and intuitive; however, more men are involved in these areas than in previous years.

Rappaport suggested that online promotion and social media are likely factors in New Age interests, particularly among young Americans.

Many practitioners today have websites and utilize Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn to provide information and advertise their businesses. Many conferences and meetups are held by astrologers, Pagans, and other related groups who sell tarot decks, crystals, ritual items and potions.

Celebrities, particularly reality stars, have also endorsed these practices and shared their personal experiences.

The online promotion of these practices could, in part, explain why the average age of people engaged with psychic-related services has gone down over the past eight years. Americans under 25 increasingly open themselves to New Age beliefs and spiritual practices.

Adults under 65, those who have not graduated from college, racial and ethnic minorities and supporters of the Democratic Party are more likely than other demographics to hold New Age beliefs.

Rappaport surmised that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic and personal fallout likely left people disillusioned with their lives and searching for greater meaning.

"Many decided to ditch what they thought was a secure way of life and followed their interests and passions. I would like to say that they woke up to what their hearts and souls wanted and needed," she added. "When things fall apart, people may follow their inner path because there is nothing to stop them from doing this."

Williams agreed that tarot cards and other occult practices help to make uncertain futures less shadowed and can provide greater clarity to help people navigate the present.

"When the world is tumultuous, many religions see a rise in attendance and interest. It is, therefore, not surprising that witchcraft is also seeing a resurgence following a global pandemic and worldwide political upheaval," Williams said.

However, many experts who spoke with Fox News Digital cautioned against rigidly living by the inferences made from ritualistic experiences, noting that fortunes, tarots, and more should merely serve as a compass rather than exact directions.

Liz Roby, an expert astrologer and the founder of Astrologify, said a growing number of women interested in astrology, witchcraft and the occult shows a deeper search for meaning in the modern world.

"In my experience, astrology gives a unique lens for handling life's challenges, especially relationships and personal growth," she said.

Roby said the fascination with ancient practices, particularly among women, reflects a need for empowerment and understanding.

"Women often anchor communities emotionally. Astrology gives a framework to grasp and apply that emotional depth," she added.