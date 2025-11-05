Whoopi Goldberg tells Democratic Party leadership to 'get out of the way' of its own candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday the Democratic Party needed to get out of the way of its own candidates after Democrats won key races in New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

"Your party is not your boss. Your constituents are your boss, and so when the constituents say, ‘Get up, get the job done,’ we mean what we say or don’t come back. See, I think we’ve lost because we’ve been told, 'Well, you know, nobody is going to do anything," Goldberg said.

She was referring to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., who told the co-hosts of the show Tuesday that she's listening to her constituents with regard to her disagreeing with other GOP lawmakers on healthcare.

The co-hosts of "The View" celebrated the Democratic Party's wins Wednesday after Democratic candidates were elected in New Jersey and Virginia's gubernatorial races. Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, was elected mayor of New York City.

"The Democrats have a lot of good candidates. The party has to get out of the way and let them shine," Goldberg said.

Co-host Ana Navarro agreed and said protesters who have turned out against the president took their frustrations to the ballot box.

Navarro also praised former President Barack Obama's campaign efforts during the discussion and joked that he should run against President Donald Trump if he wants to "run for a third term."

Co-host Sunny Hostin praised Mamdani's win specifically and said the election results showed the Democrats are an "inclusive party."

"I also think that what it taught us is that the Democratic Party is a big tent party. It’s an inclusive party. We have a man who is the first Muslim mayor of New York City, who is a very, very important politician. I think he’s a very special politician, and I think people want change. And, so, he may not be the face of the Democratic Party, but what is the face of the Democratic Party? There are many faces. There are women. There are centrists. There are independents. There are Muslims. There are immigrants. And, so, I think that is a huge takeaway," Hostin said.

The liberal co-host also said the passage of Prop 50 in California was a big takeaway, calling it the "roadmap for how Democrats become the opposition party."

"You meet energy with energy. When they go low, you go lower. I am sorry, but that is where we are now. We need that opposition, and I think we saw that last night," she said.

Prop 50 allows the state to redraw its congressional map to counteract a redistricting plan in the state of Texas.

It will be in effect for the next three congressional election cycles and is expected to add Democratic seats to California’s 52-seat delegation, only nine of which are held by Republicans.