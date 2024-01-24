Whoopi Goldberg slams critics crying foul over Greta Gerwig Oscar 'snub': 'Not everybody gets a prize'

ABC’s "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg slammed critics Wednesday who were outraged by Greta Gerwig’s Oscar "snub" in the Best Director category.

When "The View" discussed claims that Gerwig was "snubbed" by the Academy after directing last year's blockbuster "Barbie," Goldberg asserted there was no snubbing at all.

During the segment, fellow co-host Sunny Hostin noted some people felt other movies, directors and actors deserved Oscar nominations but failed to receive them.

"You know about the snubs," said Hostin, turning to Goldberg.

Goldberg replied, "Well, but they’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out."

"Here’s the deal: everybody doesn’t win," Goldberg told the panel.

Goldberg added, "And it’s not the ‘Hollywood elites.’ It’s the entire family of the Academy Awards who vote for Best Picture nominations." She continued, "So there are seven to 10 nominations that happen, and you don’t get everything that you want to get."

"There are no snubs, and that’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize," Goldberg continued. "The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

Goldberg is an "EGOT" winner, the nickname who won all four of the most prestigious entertainment awards: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

Goldberg’s comments came after outrage ensued over "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie being left out of nominations in their respective categories.

While the movie received eight nominations in total, Gerwig and Robbie did receive nominations for writing and producing, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay. Other nominations for Barbie include Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Costume Design, and Production Design.

Robbie and Gerwig’s snubs prompted accusations of sexism on social media, especially considering that the movie was about feminism and the patriarchy.

Critics shared disappointment with Barbie getting left out of the Best Director category, even in Congress.

"Hollywood still has a big problem with women. In 2022, women made up 11% of directors (of top 250 grossing films)," Rep. Joaquin Castro wrote on X.

He continued, "So in 2023 Greta Gerwig: 1. Directs Barbie, year's highest grossing film at $1.4B; 2. Provides coattails to Oppenheimer ($1B); 3. Saves [Warner Bros. Discovery’s] disastrous year."

He concluded, "How do you end up directing the biggest hit of the year, a cultural phenomenon, and not get an Oscar nomination for best director? Be a female director in Hollywood, apparently."

Fox News' Elizabeth Elkind and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.