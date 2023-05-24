Whoopi Goldberg erupts on Target controversy after store moves Pride merchandise: 'Really tired of this'

"The View" debated the controversial move by Target to move some of its Pride merchandise to avoid a Bud Light-style backlash, with Sunny Hostin saying she was "very disappointed" in the company and Whoopi Goldberg roasting anyone offended by such apparel as "snowflakes."

Fox News Digital reported this week that Target held an "emergency" meeting last week and pushed some of its southern store locations to move or tamp down its LGBTQ Pride merchandise. An insider at the company said the corporate action was in part out of desire to avoid a "Bud Light situation," referring to the ongoing backlash to the beer company's partnership with a transgender social media influencer.

Goldberg was outraged by the situation with Target, the latest company to make headlines for getting wrapped up in cultural battles.

"I’m sick of people moving my desires because their desires are not being met in some way," she said. "I’m sick of people telling me I can’t go to a drag show. I’m sick of people telling me that my friends are different because you don’t understand them. I’m sick of it. This is America. You’re supposed to be able to be whoever you are. You know, stop with all this stuff. You want to talk about snowflakes? Who are the snowflakes really?"

"The people scared of a flag," Hostin said.

Goldberg said they're afraid of things like a drag queen brunch.

"I'm getting really tired of this and I'm trying not to say any bad words," she said.

"Target did not stand their ground on this," co-host Joy Behar said at another point.

Also noting some criticism that one of the designers of the Target apparel had "Satanist" connections, Hostin called it a manufactured controversy.

"We need good corporate citizens," she said. "I’m very disappointed that a chain like Target couldn’t stand their ground and instead put the LGBTQ+ community in the back of the bus."

Goldberg, noting a comment from the store that it was enduring "threats" over the merchandise, defended it as a possible reason to "acquiesce." Hostin replied that it was good for businesses to highlight overlooked communities, spotlighting a section of Target that celebrated Black designers that her daughter and friend saw and purchased from enthusiastically.

Co-host Sara Haines said the lines between sexuality and gender had blurred and created a lot of issues coming from a point of "misunderstanding and ignorance," citing growing support for same-sex marriage across party lines, all while continued backlash to transgender ideology has dominated headlines in recent years.

"I’m a huge advocate – I get that some people don’t understand gender, transgender issues, pronouns which entered the major conversations five or six years ago," she said. "People are catching up in understanding that part. Yet what they’re doing is when they're having conversations in Florida about we shouldn’t be talking about all this sexual stuff before third grade, there’s a thoughtful conversation to have there, but they’re moving the goal post… the queer community is being punished for parts that should not be part of this conversation."

Target told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday that the decision to move its merchandise in some stores was due to "threats" and reiterated its support for the LGBT community.

"For more than a decade, Target has offered an assortment of products aimed at celebrating Pride Month. Since introducing this year’s collection, we've experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work. Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior. Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year," a Target spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

