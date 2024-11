"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg did not further address the back-and-forth between herself and a Staten Island bakery, during "The View" on Monday, after she accused the bakery of denying her service over her politics.

Goldberg and her co-hosts celebrated her 69th birthday on Wednesday with Charlotte Russe desserts, a nostalgic New York treat. Goldberg told the audience her birthday order had almost fallen through due to what she claimed was the bakery’s objection to her left-wing political stance.

"They said that their ovens had gone down, all kinds of stuff, but folks went and got them anyway, which is why I’m not telling you who made them," said Goldberg. She suggested they might have denied the order because "they did not like my politics."

The bakery was later identified as Holtermann’s Bakery, a 145-year-old family-owned establishment on Staten Island, by examining the Charlotte Russe desserts themselves.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG WARNS TRUMP WILL BREAK UP INTERRACIAL MARRIAGES BY DEPORTING THE SPOUSES OF WHITE MEN

Bakery owner Jill Holtermann denied Goldberg’s version of the events, explaining that the bakery’s issues were not politically motivated but stemmed from mechanical problems with their boilers, an ongoing challenge in their building, which was built in 1930.

"I said to Whoopi, ‘I can’t do it right now'," Holtermann told the outlet. "We have so many things going on with my boiler."

However, they ultimately did make the order as the co-hosts enjoyed the desserts live on air on Wednesday.

Holtermann appeared alongside Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, who explained what happened, at a press conference on Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"It's been here 145 years. They had a boiler that was 60 or 70 years old. And the first week in November, guess what? It went on the fritz," Fossella said.

"They had it replaced. And the reputation of Holtermann's is impeccable, so rather than commit to something they couldn't guarantee, they said, 'we can't do it.' And the person who besmirched, defamed them, took that as an insult to her. Well, get over it. This family will be here for, God willing, another 145 years."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Goldberg appeared to double down on her suggestion in a follow-up video posted on Friday.

"It does seem a little odd that when we called a few weeks before my birthday, and we were told they couldn’t process the order for my birthday because of an equipment failure," Goldberg said in the follow-up video . "But somehow they were able to accept an order of a different 48 of the same dessert when somebody else called without using my name."

"The View" did not immediately return a request for comment.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.