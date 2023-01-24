Whoopi Goldberg demands to see evidence of CRT being taught in schools: 'Show me the schoolbook'

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg demanded evidence of critical race theory being taught in schools during Tuesday's episode of "The View" and said "show me the schoolbook."

"I wish somebody would show me a book, OK, show me the schoolbook that everybody is talking about that’s teaching CRT," she said.

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin claimed it was only being taught at Harvard Law School.

"I want to see the one they’re doing with the little kids. I want to see that book. But I’m demanding it now, because I’m tired of it. You know, that book that you think your kids have been learning from is a book about what has happened in our country. And the more you try to avoid things that have already happened, we are going to be facing it again," she said.

While discussing Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., as a possible "off-ramp" from former President Donald Trump, Goldberg said the Florida governor is running a state where he decides what is being taught in schools.

"Here’s the thing to keep in mind: Ron DeSantis is now running a state where he decides what can be taught in schools or not. So, you know the off-ramp, is like, I’m not sure it’s an off-ramp," Goldberg said.

Co-host Sara Haines said DeSantis was the "lesser of two evils."

"No, because you have a lot of racism going on and a little bit of insanity," Goldberg added.

Florida recently dismissed an Advanced Placement African-American studies course because it included elements of critical race theory and "Black queer studies."



"As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value," the state's Department of Education's rejection letter said. "In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion."

The move was criticized by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"It is incomprehensible to see that this is what this ban – or this block, to be more specific – that DeSantis has put forward," Jean-Pierre said. "If you think about the study of Black Americans, that is what he wants to block and, again, these types of actions aren’t new, especially from what we’re seeing from Florida, sadly."

Fox News Digital's Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.