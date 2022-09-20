Whoopi Goldberg defends Biden's claim that 'the pandemic is over': 'They didn't say we're out of the woods'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended President Biden on Tuesday after he declared the "pandemic is over" during an interview with "60 Minutes."

After "The View" replayed Biden's comments from the interview and an attempted cleanup from his administration, Goldberg said, "they didn't say we're out of the woods."

"All people hear is that the pandemic's over, and then they lose their minds, you have to play the whole thing, you can’t just grab two words, it doesn't make any sense, but you know we’re still in it, you know, we’re not – we’re not losing the people like the way we were, we have ways to fight it now, it’s a great thing," Goldberg said.

Biden told CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley while walking through the Detroit Auto show that the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over," Biden said. "If you notice, no one's wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape."

Murthy said Tuesday that the president was reflecting on the "tremendous progress" the U.S. has made in responding to COVID-19.

"My concern is saying that the — I think words matter, and when you say ‘the pandemic is over,'" Hostin began.

"Well he didn't, remember he had, it was a full sentence, with a comma," Goldberg interjected.

Co-host Joy Behar said that 400 people a day were still dying from COVID-19 and they were mostly elderly and immunocompromised.

"Every day 60,000 people get Covid, and that's because only 67.7% of our population in the U.S. is fully vaccinated and less than 50% got their first booster. And so, again, I think if you’re telling people, ‘I don’t see any masks around here, we’re good,’ we’re going into the winter, we’re going into the fall, we’ve been out in these streets in the summertime, I have been, I've had a good time, a lot of outdoor air, we’re going to go back in and my concern is it’s going to ratchet up again," Hostin said.

Biden also did not commit to running for re-election in 2024.

"Look, my intention, as I said, that began with is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen," Biden said.