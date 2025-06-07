Expand / Collapse search
Whoopi Goldberg claims people keep telling her 'you can't elect a Black man' in America

'We did, twice!' one co-host replied

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
Whoopi Goldberg claims people keep telling her 'you can't elect a Black man' in America

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Thursday that people are telling her that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's presidential bid isn't being taken seriously because "you can't elect a Black man" in America.

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Thursday that people aren't taking Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's presidential bid seriously because "you can't elect a Black man in America." 

Goldberg said that she is now questioning the Democratic Party because people are telling her that Americans aren't ready to elect a Black man to the presidency, despite the fact that former President Barack Obama was voted into the Oval Office twice.

"I question the Republican Party, and I question the Democratic Party now," she said. "You know, you have someone like Wes Moore who is a perfect candidate… And people are saying, well, he, you know, you can't elect a black man. Why not?"

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SLAMS 'BLIND LOYALTY' TO PARTIES AFTER KARINE JEAN-PIERRE LEAVES DEMOCRATS

Whoopi Goldberg and Gov. Wes Moore

Goldberg claimed that people aren't taking Moore's presidential bid seriously because, she's been hearing, Americans aren't ready to vote a Black man into the Oval Office. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The other co-hosts immediately pushed back on Goldberg's assertion, with Sunny Hostin noting, "We did it, twice!" Alluding to the fact that Obama — a Black man — had won the national election two times.

Goldberg attempted to explain her reasoning, but was quickly cut off by the other co-hosts who expressed enthusiasm over the prospect of Moore serving as president.

Shortly thereafter, Goldberg explained to the audience what she believes is necessary for "change to happen."

Sunny Hostin speaks on The View

Fellow "View" co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back on Goldberg's claim, citing that former President Barack Obama won the presidency twice. (Screenshot/ABC)

"If we want change to happen, we're going to have to make it happen, because you're going to have to get out and vote," she asserted. "There's no way around it, you know?"

Earlier on in the show, Goldberg claimed that while she's not an independent, she's also not a Republican or Democrat either.

"There’s no name for what I am," she claimed, drawing laughter from the audience. "There’s no name. Because there are some things that fit what I want and some things that don’t. And I am the crazy person who said, ‘Why don’t we have a Democratic president and a Republican vice president?’"

