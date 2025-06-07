Whoopi Goldberg claims people keep telling her 'you can't elect a Black man' in America

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Thursday that people aren't taking Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's presidential bid seriously because "you can't elect a Black man in America."

Goldberg said that she is now questioning the Democratic Party because people are telling her that Americans aren't ready to elect a Black man to the presidency, despite the fact that former President Barack Obama was voted into the Oval Office twice.

"I question the Republican Party, and I question the Democratic Party now," she said. "You know, you have someone like Wes Moore who is a perfect candidate… And people are saying, well, he, you know, you can't elect a black man. Why not?"

The other co-hosts immediately pushed back on Goldberg's assertion, with Sunny Hostin noting, "We did it, twice!" Alluding to the fact that Obama — a Black man — had won the national election two times.

Goldberg attempted to explain her reasoning, but was quickly cut off by the other co-hosts who expressed enthusiasm over the prospect of Moore serving as president.

Shortly thereafter, Goldberg explained to the audience what she believes is necessary for "change to happen."

"If we want change to happen, we're going to have to make it happen, because you're going to have to get out and vote," she asserted. "There's no way around it, you know?"

Earlier on in the show, Goldberg claimed that while she's not an independent, she's also not a Republican or Democrat either.

"There’s no name for what I am," she claimed, drawing laughter from the audience. "There’s no name. Because there are some things that fit what I want and some things that don’t. And I am the crazy person who said, ‘Why don’t we have a Democratic president and a Republican vice president?’"