'The View' co-host slams 'blind loyalty' to parties after Karine Jean-Pierre leaves Democrats

The co-hosts of "The View" discussed Karine Jean-Pierre's exit from the Democratic Party on Thursday and questioned what it means for Democrats moving forward, with one slamming "blind loyalty" to parties.

The longtime spokesperson for former President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that she has left the Democratic Party and become an independent. Jean-Pierre also revealed an upcoming book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," that quickly raised eyebrows among the journalists who dealt with her in the briefing room.

Co-host Sara Haines railed against the tribal "jersey-wearing" politics of the two-party system and praised Jean-Pierre's decision to come out as an independent as "honest."

"I think it's a more honest political take," she said. "I feel like maybe I'm biased as an independent, that everyone should be independent, but the largest group of voters we have are independents, and I think it's because our system is so simplistic by having two parties and assuming anyone fits in those boxes at all."

Haines then addressed a counterpoint to her argument — not being able to vote in primary elections — and noted that 35 of the 50 states hold either open or semi-open primary elections, which benefits independent voters.

"I think it's time for politicians to sell themselves completely to someone consuming what they have to offer, and not worrying about jersey-wearing partisan politics and tribalism," Haines argued.

Co-host Joy Behar took issue with Jean-Pierre labeling herself as an independent, doubting that she would ever vote for a Republican.

Haines clarified her position, explaining that independents tend to lean to one side or the other of the political aisle, and even though she has voted Democratic for 25 years, she feels the party does not fully represent her values.

Still, Behar challenged her, saying, "Yeah, but you keep voting for them."

"I wait to see the candidates. And if the Republicans ever put up a candidate that I was like, 'That's my person,' in a heartbeat, I would vote for them," she said.

Fellow co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, saying that Haines' take only makes sense for "what the Republican Party used to be," but the "Trump-lican party" makes it a much different situation now.

She also argued that most self-identified independents vote exclusively for one party, so when it comes down to it, they're not truly independents, and cited her father's voting record as an example.

Hostin recalled that although her father identified as an independent, he voted exclusively for Democrats for 40 years — until she encouraged him to formally register as a Democrat to vote in primaries.

Haines contended that Hostin had a "narrow view" of the issue and recalled the negative reaction she received from Democrats when she called for Biden to step down.

"My point here is that there's blind loyalty," she said. "The second I sat here at this desk and said I felt President Biden should step down, the hate I got was not from the right. It was from the left. To me, the reason I'm an independent is to say, ‘I call ‘em like I see ’em. And I hope you do, too,’ because that's the way the system should work."

