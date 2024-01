Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the co-hosts on ‘The View’ implored former GOP lawmaker Liz Cheney to run a 3rd-party campaign and stop former President Trump from potentially being re-elected.

"I have a question, because I have felt for a long time that there’s no reason why you can’t find somebody smart on the left and somebody smart on the right and put them together and make that the new party," Goldberg said.

While she ruled out running herself, she turned to Cheney and said, "We probably don’t agree on a lot of stuff but we agree on the fact that we have a great deal of respect for the country, for our country and how we want to see it run."

The former Wyoming representative has been one of Trump’s most prominent critics in recent years. After she voted to impeach Trump over the January 6 riot, Cheney was ousted by a 37-point margin in the Republican primary.

Goldberg went on to ask, "Do you see yourself and would you ever consider being the conduit to that third party, because I don’t know if the Republican Party as we knew it will survive this, because if he ever gets in again we’ll never have any more elections. There will be no more. He will stop it, and he’s very clear about that. He wants to be dictator for life. Okay? So I wonder would you ever consider, please? Would you, please, consider being that person?"

Later, after the show's audience cheered, Whoopi asked again, "Would you — I’m begging you. Look, I’m on one knee."

"I think honestly, Whoopi, that there are millions of Americans — I think the majority of Americans agree with what you just said in terms of the need for us to be able to say, you know, let’s have the debates about policy and substance, but we love our country more than our political party, and going forward, we have to be able to come together."

Cheney recounted speaking across party lines, where politicians will ask one another why they believe what they believe in a civil manner.

"I think that’s where our politics is going, and I certainly want to be a part of helping make sure that happens," she said.

Co-host Sara Haines asked Cheney directly, "Would you ever run for president?"

"Oh, well, I haven’t — I’m not going to rule it out. I haven’t made a decision about that," Cheney responded.

"This election cycle everybody has to go vote. Everybody has to go vote. And you’ve got to be willing to say, ‘Look, I’m not necessarily going to vote for the candidate who belongs to the party that I belong to, I’m going to find the candidate who I know I can trust to defend the Constitution,’" Cheney added. "And that’s the most — that’s the only way ultimately we’re gonna defeat this."